You are here

  • Home
  • US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression
﻿

US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression

The US has formally asked Germany to join France and the UK in a mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The UK sent its Type 45 Destroyer HMS Duncan to the region on July 29. (AFP photo/Crown copyright 2019)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression

  • The comments confirmed by embassy spokesman
  • The UK sent its Type 45 Destroyer HMS Duncan to the region on July 29
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

BERLIN: The US has formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz and to combat Iranian aggression, the US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.

At a time of heightened tension between the United States and Iran, Washington has proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

“We’ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Straits of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression. Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected... Our question is, protected by whom,” said an Embassy spokeswoman.

The comments, initially reported by Germany's DPA news agency, were confirmed by an Embassy spokesman.

Ties between Iran and the United States have deteriorated since Washington pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. Recent attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have further soured relations.

There is considerable opposition among Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, to getting involved in a US-led mission.

“The German government has already rejected participation in the US military mission, Operation Sentinel, to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Nils Schmid, a foreign affairs spokesman for the SPD parliamentary party.

“It should stay like that. Otherwise, there is a risk of being pulled into a war against Iran on the side of the United States,” he added in an interview with the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

Topics: Middle East Iran US Iran tensions UK Germany France Strait of Hormuz

Related

0
World
Britain tasks navy with accompanying British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle-East
Iran on ‘dangerous path’: UK warns British ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line

Updated 30 July 2019
AFP
0

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line

  • The latest poverty figures come as Egypt prepares to receive the final $2 billion tranche of a $12 billion loan package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in 2016
  • The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016"
Updated 30 July 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: Nearly a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line, up from 27.8 percent in 2015, Egypt's flagship state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported on Tuesday, citing official figures.

"The poverty rate has reached 32.5% across the republic for 2017-2018," the daily quoted the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics as saying in a report released on Monday.

The agency specified the poverty line as an income of 8,827 Egyptian pounds ($533 a year, or around $1.40 a day). It said the average annual income for an Egyptian family had risen to 59,000 pounds for the same period.

The latest poverty figures come as Egypt prepares to receive the final $2 billion tranche of a $12 billion loan package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in 2016 in return for a strict austerity programme.

The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016".

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014, his administration has imposed sweeping economic reforms, floating the Egyptian pound and slashing state subsidies for basic goods and services.

The economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the Arab Spring revolution that ousted longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels but both household costs and the national debt have ballooned since the pound was floated in November 2016 leading to a sharp depreciation.

Egypt raised fuel prices again earlier this month in its latest round of subsidy cuts. The hike followed the government's raising of electricity rates by 15 percent in May.

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Egypt fears decline in Nile water levels this year, say experts
0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s GDP growth seen slowing to 5.5% in current fiscal year: poll

Latest updates

Baby on board: Woman gives birth mid-flight on Middle East Airlines
0
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to discuss agreement on security cooperation
0
Huda Kattan unveils collaboration with influencer Lottie Tomlinson
0
US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression
0
British Museum explores roots of Orientalism in upcoming show
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.