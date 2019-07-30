Huda Kattan unveils collaboration with influencer Lottie Tomlinson

DUBAI: Makeup and beauty mogul Huda Kattan has revealed her latest product — a lustrous set of silk lashes created in collaboration with British influencer Lottie Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, whose brother happens to be former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was hand-picked by Kattan to help design the first false lash to be a part of the new Huda Beauty LUXE lash category.

The pair came up with the Lottie #19 Lash, a dramatic silk lash that is the latest product in Kattan’s ever-expanding lineup of makeup and beauty goodies.

The Iraqi-American entrepreneur released her first celebrity-collaboration lashes in 2019, with Hollywood’s Jacqueline Fernandez. Kattan followed that up by working with US influencer Olivia Culpo in March and released her Tomlinson-inspired pair on Tuesday.

“Lottie is a lash queen! If you know her, you know that,” Kattan said in a released statement. “The mutual love she has for dramatic lashes made her the perfect partner in our series of lash collaborations! We worked with Lottie to create our first LUXE silk lash which is super soft, super dramatic and super glam. These lashes are so beautiful and so Lottie!”

Tomlinson gushed about Kattan’s beauty line in a released statement.

“I’ve always been obsessed with lashes ever since I started wearing makeup. I always wanted the biggest, fullest lashes and always experimented with different styles. Huda Beauty lashes were always my favorites so when I got asked to do this collaboration, I was so excited! Huda is one of my biggest inspirations,” she said.

Bound to a cotton band, the Lottie #19 Lash is made from Korean silk and features a glossy sheen.

The new product isn’t the only reason Kattan has to celebrate this week — it was revealed that the Dubai-based star topped the beauty section of 2019’s Instagram Rich List late last week.

Edging out James Charles, Jefree Star, Nikki de Jager and Zoe Sugg — who, with Kattan, form the top 5 on the list — the influencer came in at the number one spot with her Instagram account @hudabeauty.

According to the list, compiled by Hopper HQ, the social media star is able to charge up to a reported $91,300 per sponsored post.

With 38.3 million followers on her main account — she has a more personal account, @huda, with 1.2 million followers — the makeup maven’s advertising power seems to have caught the eye of many industry leaders.

It is the second time Kattan has topped the list created by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ.