You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss security cooperation agreement
﻿

Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss security cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chaired the weekly cabinet session in Neom, Tabuk region. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss security cooperation agreement

  • Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to also discuss combating drug trafficking
  • The Kingdom and China will sign MoU to fight cybercrime
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

NEOM: Saudi Arabia has agreed to discuss with Iraq a draft security cooperation agreement between the two governments.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman in Neom, Tabuk region, the Council of Ministers tasked the minister of interior to meet with the Iraqi side and sign the agreement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Cabinet also agreed to start discussions with Kuwait about cooperation to combat illicit trafficking and drug smuggling.
Ministers approved a memorandum of understanding between the Kingdom and China on combating cybercrime.
The Cabinet offered its sincere condolences to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the royal family on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The King thanked leaders and envoys of a number of countries who offered their condolences on the death of Prince Bandar.
The King said he welcomed pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom who have recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait China Iraq Saudi cabinet cybercrime drug trafficking

Related

0
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia trains 500 officers to greet pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice ministry announces grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

Updated 30 July 2019
AP
0

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

  • A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
Updated 30 July 2019
AP
0

The US Senate has failed to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump over his administration's plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump's decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers. In a bipartisan pushback, Democrats and Republicans banded together to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.
A vote Monday to override Trump's veto failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
The White House said stopping the sales would send a signal that the United States doesn't stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats from hostile countries such as Iran are increasing.

Related

0
Middle-East
Trump vetoes measures blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia says halt in arms sales will embolden Iran

Latest updates

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom
0
Baby on board: Woman gives birth mid-flight on Middle East Airlines
0
Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss security cooperation agreement
0
Huda Kattan unveils collaboration with influencer Lottie Tomlinson
0
US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.