Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss security cooperation agreement

NEOM: Saudi Arabia has agreed to discuss with Iraq a draft security cooperation agreement between the two governments.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman in Neom, Tabuk region, the Council of Ministers tasked the minister of interior to meet with the Iraqi side and sign the agreement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet also agreed to start discussions with Kuwait about cooperation to combat illicit trafficking and drug smuggling.

Ministers approved a memorandum of understanding between the Kingdom and China on combating cybercrime.

The Cabinet offered its sincere condolences to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the royal family on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The King thanked leaders and envoys of a number of countries who offered their condolences on the death of Prince Bandar.

The King said he welcomed pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom who have recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.