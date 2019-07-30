You are here

  • Home
  • Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom
﻿

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom

A newspaper stand is seen in Mwanza, Tanzania, on September 19, 2015. Tanzania is currently considering legal amendments that could negatively affect press freedom. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 7 min 58 sec ago
0

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom

Updated 7 min 58 sec ago
0

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian police said on Tuesday they had arrested a prominent investigative journalist and were looking into his citizenship in another case triggering concern over press freedom under President John Magufuli’s rule.
Erick Kabendera’s detention on Monday, by about half a dozen plainclothes police at his home on the outskirts of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, came despite a 2013 government probe concluding his citizenship was not an issue.
The city’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said the journalist was arrested after refusing to heed a summons.
“Kabendera has not been abducted ... he has been arrested by the Tanzania Police Force as part of an investigation into his citizenship,” he told reporters. “He is in safe hands.”
Police were working with the Immigration Department and would likely file criminal charges after the investigation, Mombosasa said, without giving more details.
Police sources said Kabendera’s family allegedly originated from a neighboring country and he did not follow proper procedures for naturalization.
Kabendera is a widely-respected freelance journalist who writes for several international publications.
One of his most recent articles was published by the East African newspaper on July 27 reporting a rift in Magufuli’s government with the headline “No end in sight as Tanzania’s ruling party CCM goes for ‘dissenters’.”

“As Tanzanian as can be“
Some Tanzanians took to social media to demand the release of the journalist and question the real motive for his arrest.
“I went to school with Kabendera ... he is as Tanzanian as one can and should be. Really guys ... really?” Carol Ndosi, a Dar es Salaam-based entrepreneur, wrote on Twitter.
Tanzania, a former British colony of 57 million people, has long been regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.
However, since Magufuli was elected in 2015, his administration has implemented draconian curbs including banning some newspapers, restricting opposition rallies and detaining dozens of activists. The 59-year-old has been nicknamed “The Bulldozer,” partly for his pugnacious management style.
He denies restricting media freedom.
New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was concerned about Kabendera’s safety.
“The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli’s Tanzania,” said Muthoki Mumo, the CPJ’s Sub-Saharan Africa representative.
Tanzania said earlier this month it did not know whether another journalist Azory Gwanda, who went missing two years ago while investigating murders of police and ruling party officials, was dead or alive.
“Tanzania journalists under attack,” Maria Sarungi Tsehai, a communications expert and social media activist, said on Twitter, calling Kabendera’s case an abduction.
Tanzania’s Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro told Reuters police followed all proper procedures

Surge in false online videos of Chinese military crackdown in HK

Updated 30 July 2019
AFP
0

Surge in false online videos of Chinese military crackdown in HK

  • A Hong Kong government fact sheet on the law, which includes an estimate of 8,000-10,000 PLA troops in Hong Kong, is available online
  • In another piece of misinformation that emerged within hours of the Chinese defense ministry spokesman’s comments
Updated 30 July 2019
AFP
0

HONG KONG: Videos falsely claiming to show a Chinese military crackdown against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have flooded social media over the past week, according to an AFP investigation that has debunked multiple posts.
The videos, which have been viewed millions of times, have compounded fears about China’s potential intervention into a two-month crisis that has seen increasingly violent confrontations between protesters and Hong Kong’s police.
Some of the false posts appeared shortly after a Chinese defense ministry spokesman last week highlighted during a press conference a law that allows troops to be deployed across Hong Kong at the request of the city’s government.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has maintained a garrison in Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.
A Hong Kong government fact sheet on the law, which includes an estimate of 8,000-10,000 PLA troops in Hong Kong, is available online.
But those troops generally keep a low profile and are rarely seen in uniform in public.
And while various senior Chinese government officials and Hong Kong’s leaders have voiced outrage at the protesters, city authorities have also repeatedly denied that PLA troops have been deployed.
AFP has, however, detected posts on Facebook, Twitter, Weibo and other social media platforms with millions of views or interactions that claim to show masses of Chinese soldiers on foot and in tanks across Hong Kong.
“For your own safety all the HK residents are asvised (sic) not to go to public places and sea sides for next 48 hrs and avoid gatherings as PRC army is taking control of HK,” said one purported Hong Kong government announcement posted on Facebook five hours after the Chinese defense ministry’s comments on July 24.
The Hong Kong government has issued no such announcement. And the video used in the post to purportedly show the crackdown was actually of Chinese military vehicles driving through the Hong Kong city of Kowloon in 2018.
In another piece of misinformation that emerged within hours of the Chinese defense ministry spokesman’s comments, a tweet shared footage of PLA troops walking at a train station alongside a claim they were “entering Hong Kong.”
By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 1.4 millions times.
AFP found the video was actually filmed in the Chinese mainland.
Other videos posted on July 24 had the same claims of Chinese troops “entering Hong Kong” while using video from other situations to mislead.

Topics: China Hong Kong videos

Related

0
World
Hong Kong braces for new rally after fresh riot police clashes
0
World
Anger soars over vicious mob attack on Hong Kong protesters

Latest updates

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom
0
Baby on board: Woman gives birth mid-flight on Middle East Airlines
0
Saudi Arabia, Iraq to discuss agreement on security cooperation
0
Huda Kattan unveils collaboration with influencer Lottie Tomlinson
0
US asks Europe to secure Strait of Hormuz, combat Iran aggression
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.