You are here

  • Home
  • Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 US election to make trade deal
﻿

Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 US election to make trade deal

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event commemorating the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in Jamestown, Virginia on July 30, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 US election to make trade deal

Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalize any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 US presidential contest, the outcome could be no agreement or a worse one.
“The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, as the latest U.S-China trade talks began in Shanghai.
Trump said China appeared to be backing off on a pledge to buy US agricultural products, which US officials have said could be a goodwill gesture and part of any final pact.
“China ... was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now — no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
US and Chinese officials restarted negotiations after talks stalled in May, in a bid to end the year-long trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs, but must still resolve deep differences, keeping expectations for this week’s two-day meeting low.
The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has rattled global financial markets that have also been pressured by this week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting and renewed concerns over Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the trade talks were going well with China, but added the United States would “either make a great deal or no deal at all.” “We’ll see what happens,” he told reporters.
The US negotiating team arrived for talks in Shanghai Tuesday afternoon but there was no sighting of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer or US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The US and Chinese delegations later appeared to have reached Shanghai’s historic Fairmont Peace Hotel where sources say the US delegations are having dinner, but both teams avoided the media and did not make public comments.
Trump has targeted China as part of his “America First” campaign that helped him win the White House in 2016 and has staked his re-election bid in part on the strength of the US economy. He has sought to negotiate various trade deals with China as well as Europe and other countries as part of his efforts to make good on his campaign promises.
On Tuesday, Trump also reiterated that Beijing might stall talks in hopes of inking a laxer deal with “somebody like Elizabeth Warren or Sleepy Joe Biden,” singling out two Democratic presidential frontrunners, before reversing course.
“China is dying to make a deal with me. But whether or not I do it, is up to me. It’s no up to them.” he said. “China is willing to give up a lot. But that doesn’t mean I’m willing to accept it.”

Topics: Trump China trade

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

  • Buyout firm founder Arif Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face hearing for extradition to US
Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on Tuesday that it had fined two entities of private equity firm Abraaj $315 million, the largest financial penalties it had ever imposed.

In the first major fines on Abraaj, which collapsed last year, DFSA imposed a penalty of around $300 million on Abraaj Investment Management (AIML) and $15.3 million on Abraaj Capital, the regulator said in a statement.

The fines were imposed for “serious wrongdoing by two Abraaj group companies included carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC and misusing investors’ monies,” the regulator said.

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018 in the Cayman Islands, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.

“The size of these fines reflects the seriousness with which the DFSA views AIML’s and ACLD’s contraventions,” DFSA CEO Bryan Stirewalt said.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” Stirewalt said in a statement.

Liquidators of Abraaj did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors have charged several senior executives of Abraaj, including its founder Arif Naqvi, with criminal charges, accusing them of taking part in a massive international scheme to defraud investors.

Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face a court hearing for an extradition to the US next year. Naqvi has denied any wrongdoing through a public relations firm that represents him.

The Dubai regulator said that AIML, which is now under provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands, carried out unauthorized financial services including fund management, within and from the Dubai International Financial Center.

It “actively misled and deceived investors” in Abraaj funds over an extended period and misused investors’ monies in various funds, DFSA said.

The Dubai regulator said Abraaj Capital Ltd. failed to maintain adequate capital resources, deceived the regulator about its compliance with various rules and was “knowingly concerned in AIML’s unauthorized financial services activities.”

Sabah Sl-Binali, chief executive officer at Universal Strategy and a financial commentator, said that a headline number of a fine for a company that is already in receivership does nothing for regulatory governance.

“The DFSA should outline the allegations, the framework of its inquiry, and what the findings were. That is what builds investor confidence,” he said.

The Dubai regulator said that its investigation commenced in January 2018. It  was complex and spanned multiple jurisdictions, it said.

“The DFSA continues to investigate individuals and entities connected with this matter, in respect of their culpability, to the full extent of its powers and considering all sanctions available to it,” it said.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds
0
Business & Economy
Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

Latest updates

Blowin' in the wind: Saudi Arabia's energy future
0
Saudi Arabia trains 500 officers to greet pilgrims
0
Tuchel tells PSG to ‘make sacrifices’ after easy win
0
Jeddah governor welcomes scouts for Hajj
0
Cabinet welcomes Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.