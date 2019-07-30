You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia boosts spending in second quarter as business reforms quicken
﻿

Saudi Arabia boosts spending in second quarter as business reforms quicken

The Finance Ministry reported a widening budget gap of about SR33.5 billion. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia boosts spending in second quarter as business reforms quicken

  • The Finance Ministry reported a widening budget gap of about SR33.5 billion
Updated 30 July 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia increased spending in the second quarter as the government boosted stimulus measures to spur growth.

The Finance Ministry reported a widening budget gap of about SR33.5 billion ($8.9 billion) for the period.
“A key positive trend is the pickup in capital expenditure, which points to some progress with investment activity and is likely to be in line with a wider trend,” Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, told Bloomberg.
A weaker oil price is encouraging Gulf states to quicken economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on hydrocarbons while boosting job-creating capital expenditure on major projects.
“The results reflect the progress made in the realization of developmental projects according to the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and confirm the efficiency of the financial and structural reforms implemented by the government,” said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
“These reforms include the diversification of government revenue sources by increasing non-oil revenues, reforming and developing the Public Financial Management to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of spending through many measures including the adoption of a government procurement system,” added Al-Jadaan.
Social protection expenditures were increased in programs such as the Citizen Account Program along with Social Security, cost of living allowance and student rewards.

Topics: 2019 budget Saudi budget Saudi budget 2019 Mohammed Al-Jadaan Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi budget will boost growth in the non-oil sectors and create jobs, say economists
0
Business & Economy
Stronger oil price to slash Saudi budget deficit says brokerage

Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

  • Buyout firm founder Arif Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face hearing for extradition to US
Updated 30 July 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on Tuesday that it had fined two entities of private equity firm Abraaj $315 million, the largest financial penalties it had ever imposed.

In the first major fines on Abraaj, which collapsed last year, DFSA imposed a penalty of around $300 million on Abraaj Investment Management (AIML) and $15.3 million on Abraaj Capital, the regulator said in a statement.

The fines were imposed for “serious wrongdoing by two Abraaj group companies included carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC and misusing investors’ monies,” the regulator said.

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018 in the Cayman Islands, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.

“The size of these fines reflects the seriousness with which the DFSA views AIML’s and ACLD’s contraventions,” DFSA CEO Bryan Stirewalt said.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” Stirewalt said in a statement.

Liquidators of Abraaj did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors have charged several senior executives of Abraaj, including its founder Arif Naqvi, with criminal charges, accusing them of taking part in a massive international scheme to defraud investors.

Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face a court hearing for an extradition to the US next year. Naqvi has denied any wrongdoing through a public relations firm that represents him.

The Dubai regulator said that AIML, which is now under provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands, carried out unauthorized financial services including fund management, within and from the Dubai International Financial Center.

It “actively misled and deceived investors” in Abraaj funds over an extended period and misused investors’ monies in various funds, DFSA said.

The Dubai regulator said Abraaj Capital Ltd. failed to maintain adequate capital resources, deceived the regulator about its compliance with various rules and was “knowingly concerned in AIML’s unauthorized financial services activities.”

Sabah Sl-Binali, chief executive officer at Universal Strategy and a financial commentator, said that a headline number of a fine for a company that is already in receivership does nothing for regulatory governance.

“The DFSA should outline the allegations, the framework of its inquiry, and what the findings were. That is what builds investor confidence,” he said.

The Dubai regulator said that its investigation commenced in January 2018. It  was complex and spanned multiple jurisdictions, it said.

“The DFSA continues to investigate individuals and entities connected with this matter, in respect of their culpability, to the full extent of its powers and considering all sanctions available to it,” it said.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds
0
Business & Economy
Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

Latest updates

Saudi General Authority for Military Industries organizes workshop for manufacturers and service providers
0
Blowin' in the wind: Saudi Arabia's energy future
0
More than 7,000 teams to serve pilgrims during Hajj 2019
0
Saudi Arabia trains 500 officers to greet pilgrims
0
Tuchel tells PSG to ‘make sacrifices’ after easy win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.