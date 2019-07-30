You are here

China says widely criticized Xinjiang camps are ‘pioneering’

Shohrat Zakir, second from left, chairman of China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, and officials watch Xinjiang dancers perform a culture dance at the State Council Information Office in Beijing. (AP Photo)
Updated 30 July 2019
AP
  • The US, human rights groups and independent analysts estimate around 1 million Muslims have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang’s heavily guarded internment camps
  • The region is home to Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups who have long reported persecution at the hands of the Han Chinese, the country’s ethnic majority
BEIJING: Officials from China’s northwestern Xinjiang region said Tuesday that most of the people who were in the area’s controversial re-education centers have since left the facilities and signed “work contracts” with local companies — claims that conflict with testimonies from Uighurs and Kazakhs who say their family members remain missing.
The US, human rights groups and independent analysts estimate around 1 million Muslims have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang’s heavily guarded internment camps, which the Chinese government calls vocational training centers.
The region is home to Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups who have long reported persecution at the hands of the Han Chinese, the country’s ethnic majority. In recent years, Xinjiang has been blanketed with high-tech surveillance cameras and police checkpoints that single out Uighurs and foreigners for identification checks.
Former detainees and their family members have said in interviews with The Associated Press that the re-education centers resembled prisons where they were forced to renounce their faith and swear loyalty to China’s ruling Communist Party. They said they were subject to repeated political indoctrination and often did not understand why they were being held in the facilities.
Traveling overseas, speaking to relatives abroad and growing an excessively long beard are all acts that might land someone in detention, according to Uighurs and Kazakhs who have fled the region.
Shohrat Zakir, Xinjiang’s Uighur governor, declined to give a figure for those he called “students” inside the centers during a news briefing. Zakir defended the facilities as an effective and “pioneering” approach to counterterrorism.
“Most of the graduates from the vocational training centers have been reintegrated into society,” Zakir said. “More than 90% of the graduates have found satisfactory jobs with good incomes.”
Uighurs and Kazakhs outside China, however, continue to appeal to foreign governments to help them locate their families who remain inside Xinjiang. Many say they have not been able to contact their loved ones for years, and they fear the worst.
Some told the AP that some detainees were released from the camps only to be forced into factory jobs. They were taken to a government office and handed labor contracts for six months to five years in a distant factory, which they were required to sign, according to one detainee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Xinjiang Vice Chairman Alken Tuniaz said accounts of mistreatment in the camps were concocted by a few countries and media outlets.
Tuniaz said the centers protected people’s liberties by allowing them to “request time off” and “regularly go home.” While the people inside the centers are not permitted to practice their religion during their “period of study,” they can resume activities related to their faith when they are at home. The officials Tuesday did not address whether the program is voluntary or how often people are allowed to go home.
After international condemnation of and extensive reporting on the centers, China began organizing highly choreographed trips to Xinjiang for journalists and foreign officials. Earlier this month, United Nations envoys from 37 countries, including North Korea, Syria and several Muslim-majority states, signed a letter supporting the camps and commending China’s human rights record. The letter was an apparent response to a letter signed by 22 countries — including Germany, Japan and the UK — condemning the camps.
Dilxat Raxit, spokesman for the World Uyghur Congress, called Zakir a “political microphone” used by Beijing to spread its “deception.”
“Shohrat Zakir’s remarks completely distort the reality of the systematic persecution that Uighurs are suffering in China,” Raxit said.
The US State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator, Nathan Sales, said in a July interview with the US government-funded Radio Free Asia that the detentions of Muslims in Xinjiang had “nothing to do with terrorism” and was instead part of the Communist Party’s “war on religion.”
“It is trying to stamp out the ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious identities of the people that it’s been targeting,” Sales told RFA.

Topics: China Uighurs

Bill criminalizing ‘instant divorce’ among Muslims approved by Parliament

Updated 30 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
  • Indian opposition slams move as way to ‘stigmatize Muslim community’
NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Tuesday approved a controversial bill criminalizing “instant divorce” among Muslims.

Amid vociferous protests from opposition parties, the so-called triple talaq bill was narrowly passed in the Indian Parliament’s upper house making it illegal for a Muslim husband to divorce his wife by simply saying “talaq” three times.

In the future, a man breaching the law could face a three-year jail term if a complaint is filed against him by any relative of his wife.

Indian Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad described the passing of the bill as an “historic day” for the country. “Both houses (Parliament’s upper and lower) have given justice to Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India.”

However, opposition groups said the bill was “politically motivated” to “stigmatize the Muslim community and its male population” and win more votes from Muslim women.

The Indian Parliament’s lower house had approved the bill last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had tried to pass the bill in the previous term but could not muster enough support in the upper house.

But disunity among the opposition on Tuesday helped the government to garner 99 votes against 84, despite being in the minority in the upper house, with many opposition members deciding not to attend.

“The bill is politically motivated,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, a leader of the Congress party and head of the opposition in the upper house. “When the Supreme Court of India had already nullified the triple talaq what was the need to bring the bill?”

Opposition parties argued that the law in its present form would be misused to harass Muslims and should be sent to the select committee of Parliament for further deliberation.

The political motive of the BJP is to get some votes of Muslim women through this move, but it is living in a fool’s paradise. No one is going to vote for them.

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission

Shaista Amber, of the All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board, welcomed the bill but said that the “criminalization of a civil contract between two individuals is really not in the larger interest of society. We wanted a bill which provided gender justice, but it has created anomaly in the Muslim society.”

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, described the bill as “wrong” and a “great injustice” to the Muslim community in India.

“It is not aimed at saving the family but destroying the family. If you put the husband behind bars, then how will that serve the interests of the woman and the family? The political motive of the BJP is to get some votes of Muslim women through this move, but it is living in a fool’s paradise. No one is going to vote for them,” Khan told Arab News.

Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, one of India’s leading Islamic organizations, said: “The decision to pass the triple talaq bill has been made with very bad intentions, and it is very wrong on the part of the government.”

Dr. Afroz Alam of the Hyderabad-based National Urdu University said the move would “neither bring social reform nor empower Muslim women. It will rather serve the interests of the elite political class within or without Muslims. In fact, it will invite conservative resistance from ordinary Muslims, scholars and clergy that will ultimately hurt the secular sense of majority.

“Through this law and many more, the cultural system of Muslims has been used as a playground for the populist needs of political parties. By finding more and more moral faults in the cultural system of Muslims, the BJP is trying to carve out a morally superior ‘Hindu vote’ or consolidate its majoritarian vote.

“Through this bill the BJP wants to keep the religious-cultural agenda alive to serve their existential need and reap political dividends by, first, inviting conservative response from the Muslims to prove their sense of disloyalty to the laws made by the Indian Parliament. Secondly, the polarizing agenda will serve as a smokescreen to hide its non-performance on economic and governance indicators,” added Alam.

Lucknow-based political analyst, Ram Dutt Thakur, said that “the government’s intention is no doubt suspect. Perhaps they want to garner the votes of the Muslim women.”

He added that the bill’s intent was “to stigmatize the Muslim community and its male population and show the whole community in a bad light. This will further help Modi in consolidating the majority community vote.”

Topics: India Triple Talaq Indian Muslims New delhi Indian government BJP indian supreme court

