You are here

  • Home
  • Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors
﻿

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors

Operating profit in that sector fell more than 11 percent. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors

  • Sony’s bottomline profit dropped 32.8 percent
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday reported a fall in first-quarter net profit due to one-off factors, with operating profit up thanks to strong demand for its image sensors.
While announcing quarterly figures, the PlayStation manufacturer downgraded its full-year revenue forecast as analysts said the firm’s recovery was levelling off.
Sony’s bottomline profit dropped 32.8 percent to 152.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the April-June quarter on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, down 1.4 percent.
The plunge in net profit reflects in part the firm’s exceptional first quarter results last year, fueled in part by the sale of a share of its stake in Spotify.
But its operating profit rose 18.4 percent to a record 230.9 billion yen.
Sony spent years struggling to recover from deep financial trouble, a process that entailed aggressive restructuring, the loss of thousands of jobs and the sale of business units and assets.
“Sony achieved a V-shaped recovery and its growth is now levelling off,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.
Sony saw a slowdown in its games and network businesses, including an online service that allows users to enjoy music and video titles via their PlayStation accounts.
Operating profit in that sector fell more than 11 percent.
Sony has said it expects revenue from this core sector will sag due to a continued fall in game hardware sales, as well as the cost of developing a next-generation console and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
“PS4, which has long spearheaded Sony’s revival, is now peaking,” Yasuda told AFP.
“Investors are focusing how Sony can smoothly transfer from PS4 to PS5,” he added.
Sony revised its sales forecast down for the fiscal year to March 2020 to 8.6 trillion yen from an earlier estimate of 8.8 trillion yen.
The downward revision was due to sales declines in games and electronics products, although its mobile phone business returned to the black for the quarter, Sony said.
The firm left its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 500 billion yen, down 45 percent from the previous fiscal year.
Annual operating profit forecast was also unchanged.
Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said the US-China trade dispute would be a potential risk for the company.
“While paying close attention to geopolitical risks such as a trade issue, we will monitor developments and consider advance measures so that we should not fall behind,” Totoki said.
The firm said it saw a slowdown in its electronics and solution sector due to a decline in sales of television sets, smartphones and digital cameras.
But sales of image sensors remained brisk, with operating profit from the sector up 70 percent thanks to robust demand for high-spec smartphones.
“Image sensor is a significant business, which is one of the pillars of Sony Group’s growth strategy,” Totoki said, adding that it would step up efforts to develop next generation image sensors.
US hedge fund Third Point, holding a stake in the Japanese conglomerate, is reportedly demanding a spinoff of Sony’s image sensor business.
Its entertainment sector is expected to remain promising as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Men in Black: International,” both released late June, have captured the box office.
And “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will hit the screen in late August.
Sony released the quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Its shares, which jumped more than 3.7 percent for the past month, ended the session down 0.08 percent to 5,859 yen.

Topics: Sony

Related

0
Business & Economy
Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO
0
Business & Economy
Microsoft, Sony partner on streaming games, chips and AI

Nintendo’s Q1 net profit drops 46% on forex losses

Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Nintendo’s Q1 net profit drops 46% on forex losses

  • Net profit shrank “as a result of foreign exchange losses of 12 billion yen and other factors,”
Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: Japanese entertainment giant Nintendo said Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter dropped 46 percent due to exchange rate losses, but reported steady sales of its Switch gaming platform.
Net profit for the April-June period fell 45.7 percent from a year earlier to 16.6 billion yen ($150 million), but the Kyoto-based consumer gaming juggernaut kept full-year forecasts unchanged.
“Hardware and software sales increased 13.2 percent and 25.9 percent respectively,” the company said, with “Super Mario Maker 2” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” both selling well.
Net profit shrank “as a result of foreign exchange losses of 12 billion yen and other factors,” it said.
Sales rose 2.4 percent to 172 billion yen while operating profit fell 10.2 percent to 27.4 billion yen.
For the fiscal year to March 2020, Nintendo forecasts a 7.2 percent decline in bottom-line profit but the company has set a higher sales target.
“Nintendo has maintained positive momentum as sales of Switch are expanding steadily, together with powerful titles,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP ahead of the release of the earnings.
“Nintendo is expected to stay on course to growth,” he said.
Nintendo said in April that sales of its portable Switch console were projected to rise six percent to 18 million units for the current fiscal year, with the release of new titles in its popular Super Mario, Pokemon and Zelda franchises.
The Switch has become a huge global seller, helped by innovative, family-friendly titles that have wowed critics and gamers alike.
The Japanese giant announced earlier this month the release of a scaled back, cheaper version of the console, with an expected release in September ahead of the key holiday shopping season.
Switch Lite, which will sell for $199.99, will be a strictly handheld device that can’t be connected to television sets.
Unlike the existing console — a hybrid that can be used for handheld play or hooked up to a screen at home — the new edition’s controllers will be permanently fixed on either side of the screen.
It will be small enough to fit in the pocket of an adult’s jacket.
Nintendo, the creator of Super Mario and Pokemon, is aiming to roll out the flagship Switch model to China via Tencent to further boost its global reach.
Its gaming rival Sony on Tuesday reported a 32.8 percent drop in its first-quarter bottomline profit on one-off factors, with operating profit up.
The PlayStation manufacturer said the plunge reflects in part the firm’s exceptional first quarter results last year, fueled in part by the sale of a part of its stake in Spotify.

Topics: Nintendo

Related

0
Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales
0
Business & Economy
Nintendo expects to sell 20 million Switch gaming consoles

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia trains 500 officers to greet pilgrims
0
Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors
0
Israel jails Palestinian lawyer over shootings
0
Ex-Tehran mayor sentenced to death over wife’s murder
0
Sudan shuts all schools after pupils' killing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.