Huawei says sales up 23% despite US controls

Smartphone shipments rose 24% from a year ago to 118 million handsets. (AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
  Sales have suffered "some impact" but Huawei avoided disruption in shipments to customers
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
BEIJING: Huawei’s sales rose by double digits in the first half of this year despite being blacklisted by Washington and its chairman, saying US pressure has “galvanized our people,” expressed confidence Tuesday the Chinese tech giant will “enter a new period of growth.”
Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies and the No. 2 smartphone brand, is scrambling to preserve its business after the Trump administration blocked access to US components and technology in May on security grounds.
Sales have suffered “some impact” but Huawei avoided disruption in shipments to customers, Liang Hua said at a news conference at its headquarters in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong. He said Huawei is reviewing its product lineup to make sure it can fill orders without US components if necessary.
American pressure “has galvanized our people and reinvigorated the company,” Liang said.
“We believe we will get through the difficulties and challenges in the short term and enter into a new period of growth,” he said.
Washington says Huawei is a security risk, an accusation the company denies. American officials also see Huawei as a competitive threat and a recipient of official Chinese support for technology development they say is based on improper subsidies and stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over know-how.
Sales in the six months through June rose 23.2% over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion), according to Liang. That was up from 2018’s full-year growth rate of 19.5%, but Liang warned Huawei will “face difficulties” in the second half.
Smartphone shipments rose 24% from a year ago to 118 million handsets, he said.
Liang declined to give a forecast of second-half sales, but said, “I am very confident in our full-year growth.”
At the start of his presentation, a photo of a fighter plane in flight despite being hit by gunfire was projected onto a screen beside Liang. He said, “like this airplane riddled with bullet holes, we stayed the course.”
Huawei’s resilience reflects its financial and technological strength compared with its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE Corp., which was nearly driven into bankruptcy last year by a ban on access to US technology over its sales to Iran and North Korea. President Donald Trump restored access after ZTE paid a $1 billion fine and replaced its executive team.
Huawei has developed its own low-end chips for use in entry-level smartphones and servers but still needs US chips and other components for its most advanced products.
Liang said Huawei plans to increase this year’s research and development spending to 120 billion yuan ($17 billion). That would be a 20 percent increase over 2018 spending, which already was among the highest for any global company.
Washington’s decision to add Huawei to an “entity list” of foreign companies that require official permission to buy technology sent shock waves through US industry. Huawei is one of the biggest buyers of chips and other components and paid American suppliers some $12 billion last year.
Trump agreed to allow vendors to sell widely available technologies to Huawei. But Liang said “we have not seen a resumption of supplies” of components needed for its core products.
Trump has suggested he might lift controls on Huawei if Washington and Beijing reach a deal to end a tariff war over American complaints about China’s trade surplus and technology ambitions.

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off factors

Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
AFP
  Sony's bottomline profit dropped 32.8 percent
Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
AFP
TOKYO: Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday reported a fall in first-quarter net profit due to one-off factors, with operating profit up thanks to strong demand for its image sensors.
While announcing quarterly figures, the PlayStation manufacturer downgraded its full-year revenue forecast as analysts said the firm’s recovery was levelling off.
Sony’s bottomline profit dropped 32.8 percent to 152.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the April-June quarter on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, down 1.4 percent.
The plunge in net profit reflects in part the firm’s exceptional first quarter results last year, fueled in part by the sale of a share of its stake in Spotify.
But its operating profit rose 18.4 percent to a record 230.9 billion yen.
Sony spent years struggling to recover from deep financial trouble, a process that entailed aggressive restructuring, the loss of thousands of jobs and the sale of business units and assets.
“Sony achieved a V-shaped recovery and its growth is now levelling off,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.
Sony saw a slowdown in its games and network businesses, including an online service that allows users to enjoy music and video titles via their PlayStation accounts.
Operating profit in that sector fell more than 11 percent.
Sony has said it expects revenue from this core sector will sag due to a continued fall in game hardware sales, as well as the cost of developing a next-generation console and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
“PS4, which has long spearheaded Sony’s revival, is now peaking,” Yasuda told AFP.
“Investors are focusing how Sony can smoothly transfer from PS4 to PS5,” he added.
Sony revised its sales forecast down for the fiscal year to March 2020 to 8.6 trillion yen from an earlier estimate of 8.8 trillion yen.
The downward revision was due to sales declines in games and electronics products, although its mobile phone business returned to the black for the quarter, Sony said.
The firm left its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 500 billion yen, down 45 percent from the previous fiscal year.
Annual operating profit forecast was also unchanged.
Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said the US-China trade dispute would be a potential risk for the company.
“While paying close attention to geopolitical risks such as a trade issue, we will monitor developments and consider advance measures so that we should not fall behind,” Totoki said.
The firm said it saw a slowdown in its electronics and solution sector due to a decline in sales of television sets, smartphones and digital cameras.
But sales of image sensors remained brisk, with operating profit from the sector up 70 percent thanks to robust demand for high-spec smartphones.
“Image sensor is a significant business, which is one of the pillars of Sony Group’s growth strategy,” Totoki said, adding that it would step up efforts to develop next generation image sensors.
US hedge fund Third Point, holding a stake in the Japanese conglomerate, is reportedly demanding a spinoff of Sony’s image sensor business.
Its entertainment sector is expected to remain promising as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Men in Black: International,” both released late June, have captured the box office.
And “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will hit the screen in late August.
Sony released the quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Its shares, which jumped more than 3.7 percent for the past month, ended the session down 0.08 percent to 5,859 yen.

