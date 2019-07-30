You are here

BP: Our tankers won't sail through Strait

Iranian vessels have tried to block a BP-flagged tanker in the Strait. (Reuters)
Reuters
  "We will continue to make shipments through there but you won't see any BP-flagged tankers going through in the short term,"
LONDON: BP has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels, the British company’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

The oil and gas company has no current plans to take any of its own vessels through the strait, Gilvary said, adding that BP is shipping oil out of the region using chartered tankers.

“We will continue to make shipments through there but you won't see any BP-flagged tankers going through in the short term,” he said.

Gilvary was speaking as the company reported better than expected second-quarter earnings due to a strong increase in oil and gas production.

Tensions spiked between Iran and Britain this month when Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.

That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar suspected of violating EU sanctions on Syria.

Earlier this month, three Iranian vessels tried to block the passage of a BP-operated tanker through the Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship.

Washington, which has by far the strongest Western naval contingent in the Gulf, on July 9 proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz.

The strong increase in oil and gas production helped BP to offset weaker crude prices and refining profit to beat second-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday, lifting its shares.

BP's result contrasts with Total and Norway's Equinor, which both reported sharp earning drops, and builds on a steady recovery following deep cost cuts since the 2014 downturn, project start-ups and last year's $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP's U.S. shale assets.

Shares in BP were up 3 percent in early London trade, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the broader FTSE index. BP and rival Royal Dutch Shell kept the blue-chip index in positive territory.

“At the midpoint of our five-year plan, BP is right on target,” Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, reached $2.8 billion in the second quarter, exceeding a company-provided forecast of $2.46 billion.

The second-quarter profitwas up from $2.4 billion in the previous quarter.

The results beat expectations for 10 quarters in a row, analysts at Bernstein said.

“Strong volume growth from accretive barrels and seamless execution remains underappreciated,” said Bernstein, which has an “outperform” recommendation on the stock.

The company's operating cash flow recovered to $6.8 billion in the quarter from $5.3 billion inthe previous quarter as a result of a one-off working capital release.

BP’s dividend remained unchanged at 10.25 cents per share.

Gilvary said the company would consider raising the dividend towards the end of the year as proceeds from asset sales come through and debt is reduced.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4 percent higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be less than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities and the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Huawei says sales up 23% despite US controls

AFP
BEIJING: Huawei’s sales rose by double digits in the first half of this year despite being blacklisted by Washington and its chairman, saying US pressure has “galvanized our people,” expressed confidence Tuesday the Chinese tech giant will “enter a new period of growth.”
Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies and the No. 2 smartphone brand, is scrambling to preserve its business after the Trump administration blocked access to US components and technology in May on security grounds.
Sales have suffered “some impact” but Huawei avoided disruption in shipments to customers, Liang Hua said at a news conference at its headquarters in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong. He said Huawei is reviewing its product lineup to make sure it can fill orders without US components if necessary.
American pressure “has galvanized our people and reinvigorated the company,” Liang said.
“We believe we will get through the difficulties and challenges in the short term and enter into a new period of growth,” he said.
Washington says Huawei is a security risk, an accusation the company denies. American officials also see Huawei as a competitive threat and a recipient of official Chinese support for technology development they say is based on improper subsidies and stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over know-how.
Sales in the six months through June rose 23.2% over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion), according to Liang. That was up from 2018’s full-year growth rate of 19.5%, but Liang warned Huawei will “face difficulties” in the second half.
Smartphone shipments rose 24% from a year ago to 118 million handsets, he said.
Liang declined to give a forecast of second-half sales, but said, “I am very confident in our full-year growth.”
At the start of his presentation, a photo of a fighter plane in flight despite being hit by gunfire was projected onto a screen beside Liang. He said, “like this airplane riddled with bullet holes, we stayed the course.”
Huawei’s resilience reflects its financial and technological strength compared with its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE Corp., which was nearly driven into bankruptcy last year by a ban on access to US technology over its sales to Iran and North Korea. President Donald Trump restored access after ZTE paid a $1 billion fine and replaced its executive team.
Huawei has developed its own low-end chips for use in entry-level smartphones and servers but still needs US chips and other components for its most advanced products.
Liang said Huawei plans to increase this year’s research and development spending to 120 billion yuan ($17 billion). That would be a 20 percent increase over 2018 spending, which already was among the highest for any global company.
Washington’s decision to add Huawei to an “entity list” of foreign companies that require official permission to buy technology sent shock waves through US industry. Huawei is one of the biggest buyers of chips and other components and paid American suppliers some $12 billion last year.
Trump agreed to allow vendors to sell widely available technologies to Huawei. But Liang said “we have not seen a resumption of supplies” of components needed for its core products.
Trump has suggested he might lift controls on Huawei if Washington and Beijing reach a deal to end a tariff war over American complaints about China’s trade surplus and technology ambitions.

