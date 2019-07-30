You are here

Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

The Dubai skyline. The Dubai Financial Services Authority has fined two Abraaj entities $315 million. (Shutterstock)
Reuters
Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

  • Buyout firm founder Arif Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face hearing for extradition to US
Reuters
DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on Tuesday that it had fined two entities of private equity firm Abraaj $315 million, the largest financial penalties it had ever imposed.

In the first major fines on Abraaj, which collapsed last year, DFSA imposed a penalty of around $300 million on Abraaj Investment Management (AIML) and $15.3 million on Abraaj Capital, the regulator said in a statement.

The fines were imposed for “serious wrongdoing by two Abraaj group companies included carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC and misusing investors’ monies,” the regulator said.

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018 in the Cayman Islands, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.

“The size of these fines reflects the seriousness with which the DFSA views AIML’s and ACLD’s contraventions,” DFSA CEO Bryan Stirewalt said.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” Stirewalt said in a statement.

Liquidators of Abraaj did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US prosecutors have charged several senior executives of Abraaj, including its founder Arif Naqvi, with criminal charges, accusing them of taking part in a massive international scheme to defraud investors.

Naqvi, who is in London and on bail, will face a court hearing for an extradition to the US next year. Naqvi has denied any wrongdoing through a public relations firm that represents him.

The Dubai regulator said that AIML, which is now under provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands, carried out unauthorized financial services including fund management, within and from the Dubai International Financial Center.

It “actively misled and deceived investors” in Abraaj funds over an extended period and misused investors’ monies in various funds, DFSA said.

The Dubai regulator said Abraaj Capital Ltd. failed to maintain adequate capital resources, deceived the regulator about its compliance with various rules and was “knowingly concerned in AIML’s unauthorized financial services activities.”

Sabah Sl-Binali, chief executive officer at Universal Strategy and a financial commentator, said that a headline number of a fine for a company that is already in receivership does nothing for regulatory governance.

“The DFSA should outline the allegations, the framework of its inquiry, and what the findings were. That is what builds investor confidence,” he said.

The Dubai regulator said that its investigation commenced in January 2018. It  was complex and spanned multiple jurisdictions, it said.

“The DFSA continues to investigate individuals and entities connected with this matter, in respect of their culpability, to the full extent of its powers and considering all sanctions available to it,” it said.

BP: Our tankers won’t sail through Strait

Reuters
BP: Our tankers won't sail through Strait

  • “We will continue to make shipments through there but you won't see any BP-flagged tankers going through in the short term,”
Reuters
LONDON: BP has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels, the British company’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

The oil and gas company has no current plans to take any of its own vessels through the strait, Gilvary said, adding that BP is shipping oil out of the region using chartered tankers.

“We will continue to make shipments through there but you won't see any BP-flagged tankers going through in the short term,” he said.

Gilvary was speaking as the company reported better than expected second-quarter earnings due to a strong increase in oil and gas production.

Tensions spiked between Iran and Britain this month when Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.

That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar suspected of violating EU sanctions on Syria.

Earlier this month, three Iranian vessels tried to block the passage of a BP-operated tanker through the Strait of Hormuz but withdrew after warnings from a British warship.

Washington, which has by far the strongest Western naval contingent in the Gulf, on July 9 proposed stepping up efforts to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz.

The strong increase in oil and gas production helped BP to offset weaker crude prices and refining profit to beat second-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday, lifting its shares.

BP's result contrasts with Total and Norway's Equinor, which both reported sharp earning drops, and builds on a steady recovery following deep cost cuts since the 2014 downturn, project start-ups and last year's $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP's U.S. shale assets.

Shares in BP were up 3 percent in early London trade, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the broader FTSE index. BP and rival Royal Dutch Shell kept the blue-chip index in positive territory.

“At the midpoint of our five-year plan, BP is right on target,” Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, reached $2.8 billion in the second quarter, exceeding a company-provided forecast of $2.46 billion.

The second-quarter profitwas up from $2.4 billion in the previous quarter.

The results beat expectations for 10 quarters in a row, analysts at Bernstein said.

“Strong volume growth from accretive barrels and seamless execution remains underappreciated,” said Bernstein, which has an “outperform” recommendation on the stock.

The company's operating cash flow recovered to $6.8 billion in the quarter from $5.3 billion inthe previous quarter as a result of a one-off working capital release.

BP’s dividend remained unchanged at 10.25 cents per share.

Gilvary said the company would consider raising the dividend towards the end of the year as proceeds from asset sales come through and debt is reduced.

Second-quarter production rose to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 4 percent higher than a year earlier.

BP said it expects third-quarter 2019 reported production to be less than second-quarter, reflecting maintenance activities and the impact of Hurricane Barry on operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

