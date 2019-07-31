You are here

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
  Mufti obtained his bachelor's degree in finance from King Saud University in 1999
  He began his career with Abunayyan Holding as a business development manager in 2000
Sultan Mufti has been the deputy governor of investment attraction and development at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) since he took on the post in July 2017.

Last Thursday, a Chinese delegation visited SAGIA, and Mufti believes that Saudi-Chinese relations are at their best ever, especially after the recent visit of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to China.

Mufti said that the highlight of the Chinese visit was the growing interest from companies wanting to know more about what Saudi Arabia has to offer.

“There are a lot of commonalities between us. As G20 economies, we have enjoyed a long trade relationship and we are growing with our interesting initiatives. Saudi Arabia has Vision 2030 and China has the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

The initiative is aimed at paving the way for China to cross borders into the Saudi economy and will help its growth through the exchange of expertise. The merging initiatives would help to take the relationship between the two countries to new heights, he said.

Mufti said that the rise in Saudi’s economy in recent years has been fueled by reforms taking place in the Kingdom.

Mufti obtained his bachelor’s degree in finance from King Saud University in 1999. He began his career with Abunayyan Holding as a business development manager in 2000. A year later, he moved to the Samba Financial Group, where he acted as a credit approval manager for two years. In 2004, he worked with the Capital Market Authority as an authorization officer.

By 2006, Mufti had founded his own business, Coordination Arabia, which is a management consultant company. He was its president for more than 11 years, before stepping down to join SAGIA.

Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

  • A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
0
NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.
Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.
Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.
Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.
The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.
In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.
A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation.
Topics: Mauritania

