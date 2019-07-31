Sultan Mufti has been the deputy governor of investment attraction and development at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) since he took on the post in July 2017.

Last Thursday, a Chinese delegation visited SAGIA, and Mufti believes that Saudi-Chinese relations are at their best ever, especially after the recent visit of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to China.

Mufti said that the highlight of the Chinese visit was the growing interest from companies wanting to know more about what Saudi Arabia has to offer.

“There are a lot of commonalities between us. As G20 economies, we have enjoyed a long trade relationship and we are growing with our interesting initiatives. Saudi Arabia has Vision 2030 and China has the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

The initiative is aimed at paving the way for China to cross borders into the Saudi economy and will help its growth through the exchange of expertise. The merging initiatives would help to take the relationship between the two countries to new heights, he said.

Mufti said that the rise in Saudi’s economy in recent years has been fueled by reforms taking place in the Kingdom.

Mufti obtained his bachelor’s degree in finance from King Saud University in 1999. He began his career with Abunayyan Holding as a business development manager in 2000. A year later, he moved to the Samba Financial Group, where he acted as a credit approval manager for two years. In 2004, he worked with the Capital Market Authority as an authorization officer.

By 2006, Mufti had founded his own business, Coordination Arabia, which is a management consultant company. He was its president for more than 11 years, before stepping down to join SAGIA.