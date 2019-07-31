Cabinet welcomes Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday thanked foreign leaders, officials, envoys and citizens for their condolences on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, brother of King Salman.

Chaired by the monarch, the Cabinet praised the signing of a deal to establish the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council.

It will include political, military, economic, investment, media and social committees, and is aimed at increasing cooperation and integration between the two countries in a mutually beneficial way.

Acting Media Minister Dr. Issam bin Saeed said the Cabinet condemned the terrorist bombing of the Mogadishu municipality headquarters in Somalia, as well as terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Nigeria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet renewed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with brotherly countries against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

It approved a memorandum of understanding between the

Saudi Interior Ministry and China’s Public Security Ministry in the field of combating cybercrime.

The Cabinet authorized the interior minister or his deputy to discuss with Iraq a security cooperation agreement between the Saudi and Iraqi governments.

It also authorized the interior minister or his deputy to discuss with Kuwait a draft cooperation agreement between the two governments to combat drug trafficking and smuggling.