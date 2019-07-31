You are here

﻿

Cabinet welcomes Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in NEOM on Tuesday. (SPA)
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday thanked foreign leaders, officials, envoys and citizens for their condolences on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, brother of King Salman.
Chaired by the monarch, the Cabinet praised the signing of a deal to establish the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council.
It will include political, military, economic, investment, media and social committees, and is aimed at increasing cooperation and integration between the two countries in a mutually beneficial way.
Acting Media Minister Dr. Issam bin Saeed said the Cabinet condemned the terrorist bombing of the Mogadishu municipality headquarters in Somalia, as well as terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Nigeria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Cabinet renewed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with brotherly countries against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
It approved a memorandum of understanding between the
Saudi Interior Ministry and China’s Public Security Ministry in the field of combating cybercrime.
The Cabinet authorized the interior minister or his deputy to discuss with Iraq a security cooperation agreement between the Saudi and Iraqi governments.
It also authorized the interior minister or his deputy to discuss with Kuwait a draft cooperation agreement between the two governments to combat drug trafficking and smuggling.

Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

  • A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation
Arab News
NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.
Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.
Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.
Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.
The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.
In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.
A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation.
