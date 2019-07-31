You are here

Tuchel tells PSG to ‘make sacrifices’ after easy win

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball to scores against Sydney FC at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the International Super Cup in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on July 30, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2019
AFP
0

SUZHOU, CHINA: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel warned his side that they must pull together and "make sacrifices" after they eased to a 3-0 friendly win over Sydney FC on Tuesday in China.

The German spoke a day after midfielder Julian Draxler told AFP that the "egos" of Neymar and the French champions' other star forwards did not always make it easy for the team.

Tuchel is under pressure to take PSG deep into the Champions League in the forthcoming season, while successfully defending their Ligue 1 title is almost a formality.

Tuchel was not forthcoming on the future of Neymar, saying he had "no news," after the Brazilian made it clear that he wants to return to Barcelona.

"For me, he's our player ... it (his future) is a question between him and the club," was all Tuchel would say.

But he was forthright about what he wants from his star-studded squad, which earlier in the day was embellished by the arrival of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

With PSG playing Rennes in the domestic Trophee des Champions on Saturday in Shenzhen, Tuchel said: "We have to be ready, there are still a lot of things to improve.

"It's a question of team effort, the intensity that we are willing to give, the closeness that we play all together against the ball, the sacrifices that we are willing to make.

"If we are willing to make sacrifices, if we are willing to go over all obstacles, then for sure we are ready.

"But if we have big spaces, if we don't all play together, for sure we will not be ready."

Kylian Mbappe was earlier the star of the show once more for PSG, scoring an eye-catching first goal in sweltering Suzhou.

Strike partner Edinson Cavani also scored in the first half before substitute Metehan Guclu netted with a clever flick a minute from time.

In the absence of Neymar, who is working his way back to full fitness after injury and could feature on Saturday, the French starlet Mbappe was the focus of attention.

There was a buzz of anticipation each time the 20-year-old prodigy received the ball.

The World Cup winner put Tuchel's side on the way to a comfortable friendly win as he exchanged passes with Juan Bernat before firing beyond Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Mbappe was subbed at the break as Tuchel changed all his outfield players.

Topics: PSG Thomas Tuchel Kylian Mbappé Sydney FC

Asir gears up for opening of Saudi desert rally

Updated 31 July 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up for the start of a historic desert rally with a strong international line-up of top drivers.
Rally Asir 2019 will see 45 participants taking part in the first round of the inaugural Saudi Desert Rally Championship on Wednesday through Aug. 3. 
Among the racers will be the event’s first ever female driver, Egyptian Yara Shalaby, in the T1 category. Shalaby said she was “overjoyed” to be making history in the Kingdom.
The race will be opened in Asir, with the second round being staged in Qassim, Ula and Neom before moving on to Riyadh. The last round will be held in the Eastern Province.
Speaking exclusively to Arab News, Abdullah Bakhashab, managing director of Saudi Rallies, said that he had high expectations for the championship.
“I feel it will be a great rally because it has the largest number of participating drivers. And since there was a lot of support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the General Sports Authority (GSA) and Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF), it’s bound to be a great one.
“Drivers participating in the rally have received between SR15,000 and SR65,000 in financial support, depending on the criteria they belong to. This support for the drivers is a great incentive for them to perform,” he added.
“This championship will be a preparation for the Dakar Rally in January 2020,” said Bakhashab.
Most of the drivers taking part are from Saudi Arabia alongside entrants from Egypt, Jordan, Portugal, Russia, Lebanon, France and the UAE.
Bakhashab said that as this was the second time the rally had taken place in Asir, organizers had designated specific waypoints for the drivers to reach their destinations. “It’s relatively easy with the skill of the co-driver navigating the driver. Though mountainous terrain with rough roads, it’s not too difficult.”
Hankook rally driver, Saeed Al-Mouri, has announced his participation in the Asir rally. The Saudi driver, who has just finished participating in the second round of the Middle East Rally Championship, will be driving a Nissan in the T2 category with the help of Lebanese navigator Joseph Matar.
The SAMF will be sponsoring Saudi competitors in this year’s edition.
In the four categories, racer Aref Al-Shammari will participate in the T1 category for the first time, seven drivers will participate in the T2, the official spokesperson for the Riyadh police department in the T3 category, and driver Ibrahim Al-Mohanna as one of the most prominent names in the T4 category.
Ferrari club members made a special trip from Italy to participate in the organization of the event, which will for the first time include a family rally. The rally’s activities include drifting, autocross, karting and performances suitable for all ages.
The activities of the rally aim to educate visitors about Asir’s heritage and culture, as well as raising awareness on the importance of car-related sports.

Topics: sport Motorsport rally Saudi Arabia

