Saudi General Authority for Military Industries organizes workshop for manufacturers and service providers

The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom's military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom’s military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom’s military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Saudi General Authority for Military Industries organizes workshop for manufacturers and service providers

  The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom's military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Manufacturers and service providers attended a special workshop organized by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
The seminar, held in Riyadh, was the first of its kind and focused on the strategies and policies of Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector, the role of GAMI, and procedures for the issuing of licenses and permits for military industries and services.
GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali highlighted the significance of the workshop’s content and objectives.
The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom’s military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
The first component dealt with the process of localizing military industries by issuing manufacturing and exporting licenses, setting industry standards, creating strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, creating stimulants for developing the sector, building a monitoring mechanism, and organizing exhibitions and seminars.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

0 photos
Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi. (SPA)
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi envoy awarded medal in Mauritania

  A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News
NOUAKCHOTT: President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania awarded Saudi Ambassador Hazza bin Zaben Al-Mutairi the Order of Merit (Commander Grade) at a reception in Nouakchott on Tuesday.
Al-Mutairi said he was honored to be awarded the medal, stressing that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania have developed in recent years in all fields, as there is a will on both sides to continue strengthening their partnership.
Riyadh is looking to expand its trade and investment links with Mauritania.
Mauritanian government policies are encouraging investment in the country, enabling it to rank high in the business climate index.
The Kingdom has signed partnership agreements with Mauritania and other partners in the EU, as well as free trade pacts to promote trade in the region.
In April, business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers Union of Mauritania.
A series of presentations and special meetings with Mauritanian officials allowed Saudi investors to examine opportunities in the northwest African nation.
Topics: Mauritania

