Saudi General Authority for Military Industries organizes workshop for manufacturers and service providers

JEDDAH: Manufacturers and service providers attended a special workshop organized by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
The seminar, held in Riyadh, was the first of its kind and focused on the strategies and policies of Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector, the role of GAMI, and procedures for the issuing of licenses and permits for military industries and services.
GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali highlighted the significance of the workshop’s content and objectives.
The workshop shed light on the key aspects of the Kingdom’s military industries strategy as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
The first component dealt with the process of localizing military industries by issuing manufacturing and exporting licenses, setting industry standards, creating strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, creating stimulants for developing the sector, building a monitoring mechanism, and organizing exhibitions and seminars.
