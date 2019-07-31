You are here

Saudi Arabian artists explore Arab identity with sculpture

Abulrahman and Turki Gazzaz’s ‘Geographical Child’s Play’ echoes chaotic drawing up of boundaries for Arab world. (Supplied)
Denise Marray
LONDON: The children in the British Museum playing at reconfiguring Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz's jigsaw-style map of the 22 Arab League States are, in their naivety, creating similar chaos that was caused by the British and French officials responsible for drawing up post-war boundaries across the Middle East.

That seemingly cavalier approach to carving out states has blighted the region — often the Europeans who drew up the maps had little knowledge or interest in the myriad identities of the people whose countries they were defining.




Shubbak. (Supplied)

The Saudi Arabian brothers’ work — “Geographical Child’s Play” — was commissioned for Shubbak, an annual art festival now in its fifth year which brings work by Arab artists to London's stages, concert halls, cinemas, galleries, museums and streets. Arab News caught up with the Jeddah-based artists (and founders of Bricklab studio) at the British Museum, where their sculpture was attracting interest from visitors from all over the world.

Each ‘state’ in the sculpture is represented by a three-dimensional piece. The pieces are decorated in pastel colors (with shades abstracted from the pan-Arab colors), which, coupled with their low height makes them reminiscent of children’s seating in a nursery. One key feature of the work is that — regardless of the way in which the 22 pieces are arranged, they are always interconnected. The work is described in the promotional materials as “an invitation to imagine geopolitics through the lens of play and deliberately naïve hope.”




Geographical Child's Play. (Supplied)

“We wanted something playful that also serves as an educational tool,” Abdulrahman explained. “Some people try to read the names of all the 22 countries, while others just enjoy the tactility of the material.”

The brothers, who both trained as architects, had originally intended to use a hard rubber surface, but — in the transition “from conceptualization to realization” — they decided they wanted a softer surface too. “We wanted to use different materials like wood and foam together to create a contrast,” said Abdulrahman. “We were looking for tactile materials. This aspect is something we are always interested in at Bricklab. Most of the projects we work with involve us breaking the concept down to its material form and trying to carry it through.”

In addition to three London venues — the British Library, British Museum and the National Theatre — the installation has also been exhibited in Milton Keynes as part of the town’s community festival Art in the Park. That particular location, Abdulrahman said, was his favorite. “It was just families and children really interacting with the artwork and mainly just having fun,” he explained.




Geographical Child's Play. (Supplied)

“At the British Library, which is a lovely space, people were treating it more as an educational tool and shying away from touching the work. We, and the invigilators, had to encourage them. Here at the British Museum, people are much more relaxed about engaging with the work.”

According to Turki, showing “Geographical Child’s Play” in the UK makes the piece even more relevant.

“Initially the project was very political, because the role that the British have played in shaping the Arab world, and Arab identity in general, is undeniable,” he said. “The Arab revolt was instigated in large (part) by the British, and reading about some of the policy makers, you see that the people in the background, who were holding office in Egypt or India at the time, were playing instrumental roles in shaping what we understand as Arab identity today.

“By bringing this work here to London — especially here, to the British Museum — I think we are asking the question, ‘What is our identity now?’ And if we were to remove it from the Western understanding, or the British understanding, of the Arab world, what might that identity be?”




Turki and Abdulrahman Gazzaz with their sculpture Geographical Child's Play at the British Museum. (Supplied)

He pointed out that the borders between Arab countries were ‘blurred’ before the interference of British, French and Ottoman Empire officials.

“If you take a village in the south of Saudi on the border with Yemen, you can barely tell where Yemen ends and Saudi starts,” he said. “I think it is interesting to acknowledge how abstract these borders are and how cultures merged — and this is something that is true generally, not just particular to the Arab world.”

The brothers are encouraged by the creative progress they see happening in their home country.

“The community of art is growing, and speaks truthfully to us as a society,” said Abdulrahman. “We are lucky to be around at this time when the arts are really being promoted and supported. Without such support, we wouldn’t be here.  We are getting tremendous support back in Saudi. There is this really meaningful belief in emerging architects and artists who look at things from a critical perspective and try to have a certain commentary rather than shying away from the truth. And that is what we have always tried to do and to achieve.”

The underappreciated appeal of Amman

Jordan's Petra is one of the seven wonders of the modern world. (Shutterstock)
Iain Akerman
The underappreciated appeal of Amman

  • Jordan’s capital city is overshadowed by Petra and Wadi Rum, but has much to recommend it.
DUBAI: Amman doesn’t always receive the appreciation it deserves. Beirut, or even Damascus before the war, have always been viewed as offering far more to travellers than Jordan’s capital city. Not only in terms of history and architecture, but in terms of cuisine and nightlife too.

Amman has traditionally been viewed as a means to an end — a gateway to the wider wonders of Jordan rather than as a destination in itself. After all, when you’ve got Petra — one of the seven wonders of the modern world — and the cinematic landscape of Wadi Rum, with its majestic rock formations and Stone Age petroglyphs, who’s arguing? Throw in the Dead Sea, the Roman ruins of Jerash, and the castles of Ajloun and Kerak, and it’s easy to see why most visitors treat the capital as a staging post rather than as a city to be enjoyed in its own right.

Temple of Hercules. (Shutterstock)

Yet such views do everyone a disservice. Take, for example, the city’s historic attractions. There’s the ancient Citadel, with its Temple of Hercules and Umayyad Palace, and the 6,000-seat Roman Theater located just off Hashemite Plaza. The latter is the most spectacular remnant of Roman Philadelphia and is cut into the northern side of one of Amman’s seven hills.

It is possible to argue, however, that it is not the city’s ancient ruins that are its main attraction, rather its more modern neighborhoods, some of which have been transformed over the course of the past few years. A case in point is Jabal al Weibdeh. Once a purely residential area, it is now home to many of the city’s best cafés and restaurants, including the ever popular Rumi Cafe and Fann wa Chai, an art gallery and tea bar. On its fringes is also the National Gallery of Fine Arts, which itself is home to the delightful Jungle Fever Coffee and Tea House.

(Shutterstock)

A walk along one of the neighborhood’s two main arteries, Al-Shariaah College Street, is a pleasant, even sedate, experience. It is busy yet quiet, trendy yet relaxed. It is also home to Chapters, a family-run restaurant serving homemade cuisine in a pocket-sized venue. Able to accommodate no more than 16 people at a push, its menu includes tomato galayeh, aubergine fateh, and rummaneyye — a wonderful dish of lentils, aubergine and pomegranate molasses.

A short walk from Jabal al Weibdeh’s Paris Circle is Darat Al Funun, an art center located in a renovated building overlooking downtown Amman. It even has a restored archaeological site in its garden, and from the stairs running alongside you can easily reach the historical sites of downtown.

Hashem restaurant. (Shutterstock) 

Downtown is also where you’ll find Hashem, a legendary eatery with a very basic menu — falafel, hummus, foul, fatteh and moutabel, essentially. But there’s falafel and then there’s Hashem falafel. It’s hugely popular, so be prepared to wait for a table. If you love your food, also make sure you visit Reem, a hole-in-the-wall shawarma joint located next to the city’s second circle. No tables, no chairs, just the best beef shawarma in town.

Across the valley on Jabal Amman is another concentration of attractions. Running from the city’s first circle (there are eight in total) is Rainbow Street, arguably Amman’s most tourist-friendly artery. It is longer and far busier than Al-Shariaah College Street and has enough shops, cafés and restaurants to keep you busy for hours. At the top, and just to the right, you’ll also find the Royal Film Commission and, further along, [email protected] The latter’s rooftop offers wonderful views of Amman, especially at sunset.

Four Seasons Hotel. (Courtesy/ Four Seasons Amman)

If you decide to stay for a few days, the best place in which to base yourself is the Four Seasons. Perched on top of one of the tallest of Amman’s hills, this 15-story white-limestone landmark includes an outdoor pool area with views over the city and large, bright and modern rooms.

As with other outposts of the Four Seasons, it’s the small details that make a difference. The generosity and friendliness of the staff, the small wooden tray of locally-grown strawberries and freshly-made jam delivered to your room, the down duvets, and the thick terrycloth bathrobes. For lovers of food, there’s the French brasserie La Capitale and the Levantine cuisine of Olea, but it’s the pool that wins the day. On a perfect summer’s day it provides the kind of resort-style relaxation that is rare to find in any city center.

Topics: Jordan Amman Travel

