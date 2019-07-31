You are here

  Philippines approves plan to build new Manila airport
Philippines approves plan to build new Manila airport

The current Ninoy Aquino International Airport serves around 45 million passengers a year. (File/AFP)
  • The new airport will be built by San Miguel in Bulakan town
  • It will serve around 100 – 200 million passengers a year
MANILA: The Philippines on Wednesday approved a plan to build a new airport near Manila, in a bid to ease congestion with the capital’s existing airport operating at full capacity.
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel will build the airport in Bulakan town, north of Manila Bay, that will feature four parallel runways and serve 100-200 million passengers a year, a government statement said.
“This new international airport is important in helping ease the congestion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (in Manila),” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in the statement.
San Miguel, which was the only company to bid for the project, will have to break ground on the $14 billion project before the end of the year and open for business no later than 2025, the statement said.
The company has said it plans to run the airport, which would be the biggest infrastructure project under President Rodrigo Duterte’s government, after obtaining a government concession.
The existing Manila airport, which has two runways, handled nearly 260,000 flights and served 45 million passengers last year, according to its website.
The announcement came after the close of trade in Manila. Shares in San Miguel rose 1.19 percent to end at $3.50.

Pakistan evacuates Chineses nationals as firing in Kashmir kills three

Updated 31 July 2019
AFP
0

Pakistan evacuates Chineses nationals as firing in Kashmir kills three

  • The Chinese workers were constructing a dam in the Pakistani Kashmir area
  • The fire came from the Indian security forces and wounded 31 individuals
Updated 31 July 2019
AFP
0

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Pakistani officials evacuated more than 50 Chinese nationals working near the Kashmir frontier, authorities said Wednesday, after skirmishes with India killed at least three people and injured dozens.
The Chinese were working on a dam being constructed in Pakistani Kashmir along the confluence of the Neelam and Jhelum rivers when firing pushed authorities to move the workers late Tuesday, according to Akhtar Ayub from the local disaster management authority.
Another local official Raja Shahid Mahmood said the decision was made after Indian security forces fired a volley of “indiscriminate fire that killed three people including a woman and a child and wounded 31 others during the last 24 hours.”
Tensions remain high with arch-rival India after the nuclear armed neighbors launched tit-for-tat air strikes in February following a suicide bombing in Indian Kashmir which was claimed by Pakistan-based militants.
Since then they have stepped back from the brink, but firing between the two sides across the de-facto border dividing Kashmir has continued.
Kashmir is ruled in part but claimed in full by both countries, who have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over it.
The latest incident comes after US President Donald Trump Trump triggered a political fiasco in India last week by claiming during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that Indian leader Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.
India vehemently denied that Modi had made any such request, saying the Kashmir issue must be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

Topics: Pakistan India

