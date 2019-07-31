You are here

Israel announces new homes for settlers, Palestinians in West Bank

After Israel announced new settlements in April, the EU said these activities are illegal under international law. Above, a settlement Israel announced in April. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
Israel announces new homes for settlers, Palestinians in West Bank

  • Palestinian leadership said Trump administration is biased towards Israel
  • Most Israeli settlements are concentrated in Area C of the West Bank
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel will build 6,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank — a move Palestinian leaders decried as showing Israel’s “colonial mentality” — but in a rare step it also approved permits for 700 houses for Palestinians.
Washington warmed to Wednesday’s announcement, made ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner to explore prospects for his own Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Details of the plan remain vague, however.
The Palestinian leadership has rejected US diplomacy, saying the Trump administration is biased toward Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a conservative who is drumming up ultra-nationalist Jewish support ahead of a Sept. 17 election, has hinted that Israel could annex its West Bank settlements — in defiance of world powers that view the enclaves as illegal.
Most settlements are concentrated in Area C of the West Bank, which under the 1993 Oslo interim peace accords is fully controlled by Israel.
The Palestinians seek to end the Israeli occupation of territory seized in the 1967 Middle East and set up their own state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
Israeli officials said on Wednesday Netanyahu’s cabinet had approved permits 6,000 new homes for settlers and 700 new homes for Palestinians in Area C in what they described as a bid to rein in pirate construction.
According to Israel, about 450,000 settlers and 250,000-290,000 Palestinians live in Area C. A total of about 3 million Palestinians live throughout the West Bank.
Saying it rejected any Israeli construction or controls over Palestinian construction in the West Bank, the Palestinian leadership dismissed the housing announcement.
The Foreign Ministry in Ramallah called it “evidence of the dark colonial mentality of the rules in Israel and which ignores all United Nations resolutions, international law and the signed agreements.”
The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said however the permits for the Palestinians were the first for some time.
“We spend lots of time speaking with the Israelis about improving conditions in the West Bank and Gaza,” he told CNN.
Friedman sidestepped questions about whether the Trump administration foresaw a Palestinian state or Israeli annexations of West Bank land.
“We want the Palestinians to have autonomy. We want the Palestinians to govern themselves,” he said.
“Israel has not presented to us any plan to retain or annex any portion of the West Bank and we have no view on it at all right now,” Friedman added.
He added that in his view, Israel had the legal right to retain some portion of the West Bank.
The issue of Jewish settlements in occupied territory is one of the most contentious of the conflict and a main reason why the peace process based on the 1993 accords has run aground.
Following a previous announcement on new settler houses in April, the European Union reiterated that all settlement activity was illegal under international law. It eroded the viability of a two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, the EU said.

0
0
Hundreds protest in Sudan city against killings of students

Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
AFP
Hundreds protest in Sudan city against killings of students

  • ‘Those who committed these crimes must be brought to justice’
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
AFP
AL-OBEID/SUDAN: Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of a central Sudanese city on Wednesday, denouncing the killing of six demonstrators there including schoolchildren at a rally this week.

“Blood for blood, we don’t want compensation,” chanted men and women as they marched in Al-Obeid where the killings took place on Monday.

Many carried Sudanese flags and some held photographs of those killed as they gathered in the downtown area, after marching through several parts of the city, an AFP correspondent reported.

“It is unacceptable that young people are being killed,” said protester Fatima Mohamed as behind her crowds chanted revolutionary slogans that have rocked the country for months.

“These schoolchildren were chanting only slogans. Why were they shot with bullets?”

“Those who committed these crimes must be brought to justice,” she said.

Tragedy struck the city on Monday when six people, including five secondary school pupils, were shot dead at a rally against a growing shortage of bread and fuel in the city. It was a sudden tripling of the price of bread in December that sparked the mushrooming protests that led to the toppling of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir by the army in April.

Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state some 350 km southwest of Khartoum, remained largely quiet during the long months of demonstrations.

For much of his three decades in power, Bashir was able to look to Al-Obeid for support but the city drew scant reward in terms of investment. Many of its roads remain unpaved and heavy rains this week left huge pools of water for want of drainage.

In the downtown area, many houses are built of cement. In poorer neighborhoods, mudbrick is still widespread.

“There has been no electricity in our house since this morning,” said Babikir Awad, sitting on a chair in front of his single-story home in the city center.

“We have been suffering for months, but the situation has escalated in the past two weeks.”

Frequent power cuts are the biggest complaint.

“The main problem is that there is no steady supply of electricity,” said bakery owner Mohamed Al-Hassan.

“Having your own generator means increasing your costs and in turn exposing yourself to losses.”

Residents are angry that the authorities have failed to resolve the bread shortage.

“The city has witnessed a complete deterioration in services,” said Shadiya Othman.

“This has led to anger.”

0
0
