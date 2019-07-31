You are here

Huawei still number two smartphone seller despite US sanctions

A Huawei device is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., July 22, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Huawei managed to boost its sales even as the overall market declined
AFP
WASHINGTON: Huawei remained the number two global smartphone vendor in the past quarter despite tough US sanctions imposed on the Chinese technology giant, market trackers said Wednesday.
The Chinese firm managed to boost its sales even as the overall market declined, remaining on the heels of sector leader Samsung and ahead of US-based Apple.
According to Strategy Analytics, overall global smartphone sales fell 2.6 percent to 341 million units in the April-June period, but showed signs of stabilizing after several quarters of declines.
Samsung increased its market share to 22 percent, helped by a seven percent rise in handset sales, with growth seen in the mid-range and entry segments. The South Korean giant stayed ahead of Huawei, which was at 17 percent, and Apple at 11 percent of the market.
“Huawei surprised everyone and grew its global smartphone shipments by eight percent annually,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.
“Huawei surged at home in China during the quarter, as the firm sought to offset regulatory uncertainty in other major regions such as North America and Western Europe.”
The research firm estimated that Apple, which released its results this week without details on unit shipments, saw an eight percent drop in iPhone sales in the quarter.
“Apple is stabilizing in China due to price adjustments and buoyant trade-ins, but other major markets such as India and Europe remain challenging for the expensive iPhone,” said Woody Oh, director at Strategy Analytics.
A separate report by Counterpoint Research offered similar findings, showing Samsung, Huawei and Apple in the three top spots as overall sales fell.
Analyst Tarun Pathak at Counterpoint said however the US ban on technology sales to Huawei will have an impact in the coming months.
“The effect of the ban did not translate into falling shipments during this quarter, which will not be the case in the future,” Pathak said.
“In the coming quarters, Huawei is likely to be aggressive in its home market and register some growth there, but it will not be enough to offset the decline in its overseas shipments. This will further lead to the decline of the overall smartphone market in 2019.”
The surveys indicated Chinese makers Xiaomi and Oppo holding the fourth and fifth spots, largely due to sales in their home markets.
According to Counterpoint, the combined global smartphone market share of Chinese majors Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme reached 42 percent, the highest it has ever been.

Egypt says offshore gas discoveries bolster ties with Cyprus

AP
Egypt says offshore gas discoveries bolster ties with Cyprus

  • Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt looks forward to working with Cyprus in fully utilizing energy reserves
  • Shoukry said a partnership between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece serves as an “important catalyst” for region
AP
NICOSIA: Egypt’s foreign minister says hydrocarbon finds in the eastern Mediterranean have bolstered an already “strong partnership” with neighboring Cyprus.
Minister Sameh Shoukry said after talks Wednesday with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides that Egypt looks forward to working with Cyprus in fully utilizing energy reserves.
Egypt’s top diplomat said he’s hopeful the establishment of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum will help open new avenues of cooperation and policy coordination between the two countries.
Shoukry said a trilateral partnership between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece serves as an “important catalyst” for regional prosperity and stability. He said Egypt will host the seventh summit of the three nations’ leaders later this year.
Christodoulides said European Union member Cyprus would continue to advocate for stronger EU-Egypt ties in order to more effectively address regional challenges.

