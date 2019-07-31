You are here

Mother’s ‘nightmare’ after US teen admits killing Italian cop

A police car stations under the Meridien hotel in Rome, where two suspects from California, Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, were arrested hours after Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was knifed 11 times to his death, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP)
Updated 31 July 2019
AFP
ROME: The mother of a US teen detained in Rome over the killing of an Italian police officer spoke Wednesday of her shock at the arrest of her “thoughtful boy,” as the suspect’s father arrived in Italy.
Finnegan Elder, 19, has been charged with aggravated homicide along with friend Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 18, following the death of officer Mario Cerciello Rega, who suffered multiple knife wounds in Friday’s attack.
Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello, 35, with a US Marine partially-serrated, close-quarters combat knife, according to police. But says he mistook the plain-clothed officer for a dangerous drug dealer and used the weapon in self-defense
His father Ethan Elder said on arrival in Rome that “the first thing I need to know is how to get into prison to see my son,” before heading directly with his lawyer to the city’s Regina Coeli jail, according to Italian media reports.
“We feel like our world has come crashing down,” Elder’s mother Leah said in an interview with Italy’s La Stampa daily.
“I don’t know how to describe it. It’s like a nightmare we’ll wake up from.”
Their son was high on a mix of spirits, beer and prescription medicines when the attack took place, police said Tuesday. Cerciello had tackled him to the ground during a nighttime drugs raid in a genteel Rome neighborhood.
“Finn is a thoughtful boy. The only explanation I can give, if he really is involved directly in this tragedy, is that he was terrified and therefore reacted rashly,” the suspect’s mother said.
She added that he had in the past taken powerful painkillers for an injury to his hand suffered while working part-time in a car parts shop.
He had to have part of a finger amputated after a nasty fall off a ladder which left his left hand partially paralyzed, she said.
The teenager took “strong painkillers and opioids” to manage the pain, as well as marijuana, she added.
Cerciello and his plainclothes partner Varriale had been tasked with intercepting the Californian teens after an intermediary on a drug deal reported them to the police for stealing his bag after they were sold aspirin in the place of cocaine.
“I didn’t know he did any other drugs,” Leah Elder said.
Asked about a violent incident when her son was younger, in which he punched a fellow teenager who fell and hit his head, she said it was part of a boxing ritual called “fight night” and not a sign Finnegan was violent.
“Finn had agreed to take part in a match with a friend, the other kids were gathered around watching. He hit him and the boy fell and hit his head and was hurt badly, but recovered in a few days and is very well now,” she said.
He was ordered to perform community service and after that his criminal record was wiped clean, she added.
The weapon used in the attack on Cerciello, which has an 18-centimeter (seven-inch) blade, was brought over from the US.
“Having a knife is not unusual for a kid of his age in our neighborhood,” Elder said.
The family, which has Irish, Lithuanian and Spanish roots, had sentimental ties to Italy.
The Elders had been on their honeymoon in Tuscany and “we fell in love with the country.”
“When Finn said he was going to Italy too, where I used to go as a girl, we were happy,” Leah Elder said.

JAKARTA: Taliban chiefs have held a series of talks with Indonesian Muslim leaders over the future peace process for Afghanistan, it was revealed on Wednesday.

A high-level delegation of Taliban officials met with government representatives and Islamic scholars during an under-the-radar visit to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which began at the weekend.

On Tuesday, delegates led by the Taliban’s political deputy, Mullah Baradar Akhund, held discussions with leaders of Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and the country’s highest authority on Islamic affairs, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), at their headquarters in central Jakarta.

NU chairman, Abdul Manan Ghani, told Arab News on Wednesday that the main topic of the meeting was how the warring factions in Afghanistan could make peace with each other in order to build a stable community based on the spirit of Islamic brotherhood.

“We extended our views that they should place priority on having dialogue among the factions in Afghanistan and should not let other countries meddle in with their own vested interests, which could compromise an already fragile situation there,” Ghani said.

He added that the Taliban could also take an example from Indonesia, a country that remained peaceful, largely tolerant and democratic despite its very diverse society and geography made up of 17,000 islands.

“Afghanistan can be a peaceful society, too, especially since it is much less diverse than Indonesia and society is contained in a much smaller location,” Ghani said.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban delegation also met with scholars from the MUI. During talks the council agreed to assist with peace-making efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban and help advise on ways to address various problems in Islamic society.

Muhyiddin Junaidi, head of the MUI’s international relations department, told Arab News: “We would help to make peace in Afghanistan in accordance with our capacity as an organization and to complement the government’s diplomatic efforts.”

He said the MUI had also offered its assistance in providing scholarships for Afghan students to study in Indonesia’s Islamic boarding schools and universities. “We also extended our assistance on how to issue fatwas in response to the various social, economic and cultural problems that Muslims face,” Junaidi added.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a press statement that during the meeting, Baradar and his colleagues had “highlighted the current situation of Afghanistan, policy and achievements” made by the Taliban.

Pictures circulating on social media showed the Taliban delegation visiting the Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in southeast Asia.

Abu Hurairah Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the mosque, confirmed to Arab News that a delegation from Afghanistan, which he described as “guests of the vice president,” took part in maghrib prayers on Monday afternoon but did not meet any mosque officials.

Despite its positive role in trying to help broker peace in Afghanistan, the Indonesian government has kept mostly quiet about the Taliban trip, which began on Saturday afternoon with a visit to Vice President Jusuf Kalla’s official residence in central Jakarta, maghrib prayer at a nearby mosque and then dinner at his house which ended at 9 p.m.

Kalla’s office issued a brief statement on Sunday about the dinner, saying that Indonesia always maintained communication with all parties involved in brokering peace in Afghanistan in order to maintain trust and make progress in the process. The vice president also said that his country continued to communicate with the US over the issue.

However, the release was removed from the VP’s website on Monday morning and some national news publications were asked to retract stories based on the statement. A spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry acknowledged that the meeting had taken place in an “informal” manner but declined to issue any further information.

