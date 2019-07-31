Securing the aviation world at AVSEC Global 2019

Delegates at the fourth edition of the aviation security symposium “AVSEC Global 2019” will experience 30 presentations on topics ranging from chemical and cyberwarfare, drones and detection, to terrorism and trafficking, stowaways and smuggling. Eight workshops will tackle subjects from brain hacks and security at mass gatherings to behavioral analysis and preparing for a crisis, in addition to an exercise that spotlights hijacking.

Organized by Emirates Group Security, the airline’s multi-faceted security strategy company, AVSEC Global will be held from Sept. 22 to 24th at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, with the welcome reception on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2. The symposium is one of the most significant aviation security events in the region and one of the biggest globally.

Delegates and speakers headlining the event are drawn from the global security industry. This year the panel of speakers include neuroscientists, behavioral strategists, influencers, leaders, founders and directors in the security industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saaed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive Emirates Airline and Group, is scheduled to open the event and the first keynote address will be delivered by Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline.

Dr. Abdulla Al-Hashimi, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Group Security, said: “It’s encouraging to see AVSEC’s global appeal grow with every edition — it goes to show the stature and success of the event. It’s become a key platform to share, discuss and ideate around the most topical issues and challenges facing aviation security and our communities today. In this increasingly complex digital world, security touches every facet of our professional and personal lives and should be treated as everybody’s responsibility. This is why we’ve speakers and delegates drawn from a broad spectrum of industries, expertise and roles, as well as founders, governments, regulators, airlines and airport operators.”