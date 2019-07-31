You are here

  • Home
  • Securing the aviation world at AVSEC Global 2019
﻿

Securing the aviation world at AVSEC Global 2019

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saaed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated AVSEC 2017.
Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

Securing the aviation world at AVSEC Global 2019

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

Delegates at the fourth edition of the aviation security symposium “AVSEC Global 2019” will experience 30 presentations on topics ranging from chemical and cyberwarfare, drones and detection, to terrorism and trafficking, stowaways and smuggling. Eight workshops will tackle subjects from brain hacks and security at mass gatherings to behavioral analysis and preparing for a crisis, in addition to an exercise that spotlights hijacking. 

Organized by Emirates Group Security, the airline’s multi-faceted security strategy company, AVSEC Global will be held from Sept. 22 to 24th at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, with the welcome reception on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2. The symposium is one of the most significant aviation security events in the region and one of the biggest globally.

Delegates and speakers headlining the event are drawn from the global security industry. This year the panel of speakers include neuroscientists, behavioral strategists, influencers, leaders, founders and directors in the security industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saaed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive Emirates Airline and Group, is scheduled to open the event and the first keynote address will be delivered by Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline.

Dr. Abdulla Al-Hashimi, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Group Security, said: “It’s encouraging to see AVSEC’s global appeal grow with every edition — it goes to show the stature and success of the event. It’s become a key platform to share, discuss and ideate around the most topical issues and challenges facing aviation security and our communities today. In this increasingly complex digital world, security touches every facet of our professional and personal lives and should be treated as everybody’s responsibility. This is why we’ve speakers and delegates drawn from a broad spectrum of industries, expertise and roles, as well as founders, governments, regulators, airlines and airport operators.”

Egypt’s North Coast offers paradise on earth for tourists

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

Egypt’s North Coast offers paradise on earth for tourists

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
0

The North Coast has become the prime destination for young people and families over the past few years for its combination of charming nature and modern lifestyle. 

It is located in the city of Al-Alamein, 90 minutes from Cairo and specifically west of Alexandria.

There are many places one can visit. The main attractions are: 

1. The beaches of the North Coast and sea with its turquoise color and white sand. They offer basic pleasure for young people and families traveling to the coast every weekend. 

2. The concerts held by prominent artists and celebrities from all over the world and attended by a large audience. 

3. Hospitality offered by hotels such as the Rixos Hotel.

4. Various restaurants and kitchens from all over the world (fresh fish, sea food, grills, sushi and Bedouin food, which is famous among the residents of Al-Alamein area)

5. Water sports such as water cycling, surfboard and flyboard. 

6. Marina yachts to spend a pleasant day on the sea under mild climate of the North Coast.

7. Recreation and relaxation places include massage, swimming, health clubs and swimming pools. 

8. Special camps for children to learn new skills while playing all day.

9. Shopping in different bazaars of unique clothes designed by Egyptian and international designers.

10. Celebrating concerts of Arab character and authentic belly dancing.

Latest updates

Carlos Cruz-Diez — the artist who left a special mark on Jeddah
0
Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response
0
Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid
0
Benzema hat trick in 5-3 win helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
0
Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.