﻿

Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 225th branch in KSA

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company CEO Abdulaziz Al-Othaim
Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company opened its 225th Saudi store in Dharyah, located in the Al-Qassim region.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company CEO Abdulaziz Al-Othaim, the company’s staff, suppliers and a number of customers. 

“The new opening is a clear demonstration of the aggressive expansion strategy that our company adopts to achieve growth in its branch network both domestically and on the international level,” said Al-Othaim. He added: “This valued addition to our network along with the continuous development of the existing branches is in harmony with customers’ expectations and confidence that was gained over the years of our hard work to meet the customers’ growing demand and provide a wide portfolio of products and services.”

“We are fully committed to meet the customers’ growing demands at the best optimized cost that satisfies the needs of the families as well as various consumer segments in the society,” Al-Othaim said.

The new branch is located on the King Abdullah Road and is built over an area of 1,450 square meter.

Egypt’s North Coast offers paradise on earth for tourists

Updated 31 July 2019
Arab News
The North Coast has become the prime destination for young people and families over the past few years for its combination of charming nature and modern lifestyle. 

It is located in the city of Al-Alamein, 90 minutes from Cairo and specifically west of Alexandria.

There are many places one can visit. The main attractions are: 

1. The beaches of the North Coast and sea with its turquoise color and white sand. They offer basic pleasure for young people and families traveling to the coast every weekend. 

2. The concerts held by prominent artists and celebrities from all over the world and attended by a large audience. 

3. Hospitality offered by hotels such as the Rixos Hotel.

4. Various restaurants and kitchens from all over the world (fresh fish, sea food, grills, sushi and Bedouin food, which is famous among the residents of Al-Alamein area)

5. Water sports such as water cycling, surfboard and flyboard. 

6. Marina yachts to spend a pleasant day on the sea under mild climate of the North Coast.

7. Recreation and relaxation places include massage, swimming, health clubs and swimming pools. 

8. Special camps for children to learn new skills while playing all day.

9. Shopping in different bazaars of unique clothes designed by Egyptian and international designers.

10. Celebrating concerts of Arab character and authentic belly dancing.

