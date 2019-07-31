Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 225th branch in KSA

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company opened its 225th Saudi store in Dharyah, located in the Al-Qassim region.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company CEO Abdulaziz Al-Othaim, the company’s staff, suppliers and a number of customers.

“The new opening is a clear demonstration of the aggressive expansion strategy that our company adopts to achieve growth in its branch network both domestically and on the international level,” said Al-Othaim. He added: “This valued addition to our network along with the continuous development of the existing branches is in harmony with customers’ expectations and confidence that was gained over the years of our hard work to meet the customers’ growing demand and provide a wide portfolio of products and services.”

“We are fully committed to meet the customers’ growing demands at the best optimized cost that satisfies the needs of the families as well as various consumer segments in the society,” Al-Othaim said.

The new branch is located on the King Abdullah Road and is built over an area of 1,450 square meter.