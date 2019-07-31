Arekat appointed Boeing’s new sales & marketing leader

You are here

﻿

Boeing has appointed Omar Arekat as the company’s new commercial sales and marketing leader for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey region. Arekat will oversee the company’s portfolio of commercial airplanes and related services and be based in the region full time.

For the first time in the company’s history, this key role will be based in the Middle East.

As vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Arekat will further strengthen Boeing’s commercial business in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. He and his team will build on the company’s partnerships with key industry and government stakeholders.

“Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East goes back many decades,” said Arekat. “This is an incredibly dynamic market and I look forward to working with our customers, suppliers and partners throughout the Middle East, Turkey and Africa to continue building and strengthening Boeing’s presence across the region.”

Arekat takes over from Marty Bentrott who retired after a distinguished 40-year professional career. Arekat joined Boeing in 1997 and brings to this role more than 20 years of aerospace leadership including experience within Boeing’s engineering organization. Also during his tenure in the company’s marketing department, Arekat oversaw market analysis that guided product strategy and business development decisions.

For the past 10 years, Arekat served as Boeing’s senior sales executive in the Middle East, delivering fleet and operational solutions leveraging his background in engineering and expertise in airplane performance and economics.

Boeing’s commercial offerings include a family of efficient airplanes such as the 787 Dreamliner, 737 Max and new 777X, and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive services solutions that span digital analytics, engineering and training.

The North Coast has become the prime destination for young people and families over the past few years for its combination of charming nature and modern lifestyle. 

It is located in the city of Al-Alamein, 90 minutes from Cairo and specifically west of Alexandria.

There are many places one can visit. The main attractions are: 

1. The beaches of the North Coast and sea with its turquoise color and white sand. They offer basic pleasure for young people and families traveling to the coast every weekend. 

2. The concerts held by prominent artists and celebrities from all over the world and attended by a large audience. 

3. Hospitality offered by hotels such as the Rixos Hotel.

4. Various restaurants and kitchens from all over the world (fresh fish, sea food, grills, sushi and Bedouin food, which is famous among the residents of Al-Alamein area)

5. Water sports such as water cycling, surfboard and flyboard. 

6. Marina yachts to spend a pleasant day on the sea under mild climate of the North Coast.

7. Recreation and relaxation places include massage, swimming, health clubs and swimming pools. 

8. Special camps for children to learn new skills while playing all day.

9. Shopping in different bazaars of unique clothes designed by Egyptian and international designers.

10. Celebrating concerts of Arab character and authentic belly dancing.

