Arekat appointed Boeing’s new sales & marketing leader

Boeing has appointed Omar Arekat as the company’s new commercial sales and marketing leader for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey region. Arekat will oversee the company’s portfolio of commercial airplanes and related services and be based in the region full time.

For the first time in the company’s history, this key role will be based in the Middle East.

As vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Arekat will further strengthen Boeing’s commercial business in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. He and his team will build on the company’s partnerships with key industry and government stakeholders.

“Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East goes back many decades,” said Arekat. “This is an incredibly dynamic market and I look forward to working with our customers, suppliers and partners throughout the Middle East, Turkey and Africa to continue building and strengthening Boeing’s presence across the region.”

Arekat takes over from Marty Bentrott who retired after a distinguished 40-year professional career. Arekat joined Boeing in 1997 and brings to this role more than 20 years of aerospace leadership including experience within Boeing’s engineering organization. Also during his tenure in the company’s marketing department, Arekat oversaw market analysis that guided product strategy and business development decisions.

For the past 10 years, Arekat served as Boeing’s senior sales executive in the Middle East, delivering fleet and operational solutions leveraging his background in engineering and expertise in airplane performance and economics.

Boeing’s commercial offerings include a family of efficient airplanes such as the 787 Dreamliner, 737 Max and new 777X, and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive services solutions that span digital analytics, engineering and training.