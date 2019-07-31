Egypt’s North Coast offers paradise on earth for tourists

The North Coast has become the prime destination for young people and families over the past few years for its combination of charming nature and modern lifestyle.

It is located in the city of Al-Alamein, 90 minutes from Cairo and specifically west of Alexandria.

There are many places one can visit. The main attractions are:

1. The beaches of the North Coast and sea with its turquoise color and white sand. They offer basic pleasure for young people and families traveling to the coast every weekend.

2. The concerts held by prominent artists and celebrities from all over the world and attended by a large audience.

3. Hospitality offered by hotels such as the Rixos Hotel.

4. Various restaurants and kitchens from all over the world (fresh fish, sea food, grills, sushi and Bedouin food, which is famous among the residents of Al-Alamein area)

5. Water sports such as water cycling, surfboard and flyboard.

6. Marina yachts to spend a pleasant day on the sea under mild climate of the North Coast.

7. Recreation and relaxation places include massage, swimming, health clubs and swimming pools.

8. Special camps for children to learn new skills while playing all day.

9. Shopping in different bazaars of unique clothes designed by Egyptian and international designers.

10. Celebrating concerts of Arab character and authentic belly dancing.