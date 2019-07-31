Saudi girl scouts attend 24th US jamboree

Alwaleed Philanthropies, a global foundation that invests in programs to support cross-cultural understanding, is participating in the 2019 World Scout Jamboree by supporting the first five Saudi girl scouts to attend the event.

The scouts will participate in activities aligned with the World Scouting’s flagship “Scouts for SDGs” initiative, which has pledged to make the world’s largest coordinated youth contribution to the SDGs by 2030.

More than 45,000 scouts and scouting leaders from over 150 countries have come together in West Virginia to “Unlock a New World” — the theme of the 24th jamboree.

The aim is to inspire scouts to become active citizens and create a more sustainable world by learning about global issues such as climate change and gender inequality.

Through activities that range from zip-lining and hiking to public speaking and leadership workshops, young people will develop skills to help them thrive in and contribute to a rapidly changing world.

Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, said: “We are proud to support the first young female Saudi Scouts to attend the jamboree as part of our six-year commitment to World Scouting to increase the participation of girls and boys in community service in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. Their involvement in the jamboree’s ‘Scouts for SDGs’ program will help empower girls and young women to drive social, environmental and economic progress in the Kingdom and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.”

The jamboree, jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the World Organization of the Scout Movement, gathering scouts aged 14 to 17 and leaders every four years.

A staff of 10,500 volunteers will deliver a life changing experience for scouts from around the world at the campsite, the 10,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, for the July 22-Aug. 2 event.

Almost 100 scouts will travel from Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Qatar.

“The jamboree is an extraordinary opportunity for young people to connect and learn from each other, while celebrating the diversity and unity of our global movement of over 50 million strong,” said Ahmad Alhendawi, secretary-general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

“We are pleased to see contingents from Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and around the world participating in the jamboree, and for the support of Alwaleed Philanthropies to engage young people in education for peace and sustainable development. Together we are enabling young people to become active global citizens who are creating positive change in communities around the world.”