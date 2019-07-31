You are here

Japan budget surplus forecast delayed as fiscal reforms struggle

Japan has pushed back its budget surplus forecast twelve months. (Reuters)
Reuters
TOKYO: Japan pushed back projections on Wednesday for bringing its budget into surplus, in a sign Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is struggling to rein in massive public debt as the economy comes under increasing pressure.

The government pushed back its forecast of achieving a surplus by one year to 2027, citing a downward revision to its outlook for gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation and tax revenue since projections in January.

In its twice-yearly fiscal and economic projections, the government expected the primary budget, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing, to swing to a surplus of 0.2 percent of GDP in 2027.

In its January estimate, the government expected the primary budget balance to swing to a 0.1 percent surplus of gross domestic product in fiscal 2026.

Japan’s debt burden is the industrial world’s heaviest, at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy. Abe has put greater importance on growth to safeguard the fragile economy than fiscal reform.

Domestic demand has helped offset weaker exports this year, but a planned sales tax hike in October to 10 percent from 8 percent could curb consumer spending.

Abe voiced his readiness to boost fiscal spending if the tax increase hurts consumption.

“As we aim to achieve our fiscal reform target, we’ll do the utmost to steer economic and fiscal policy appropriately and flexibly,” Abe told government’s top economic council.

“We will respond as appropriate while watching to see any swings in demand after the tax hike, and the most up-to-date economic situation.”

Weak external demand forced the government to lower economic growth forecasts from the January estimate. It now expects real and nominal GDP growth at 2 percent and above 3 percent, respectively, from fiscal 2023, which many private-sector economists see as rosy.

On Monday, the government cut its fiscal 2019 real GDP growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 1.3 percent. In Wednesday’s report, inflation was not forecast to reach 2 percent until 2024, a further setback for the government and the central bank’s aim of meeting the inflation target.

Based on the government’s more conservative :baseline scenario” in which real GDP growth is estimated to hover around 1 percent in the coming years, the primary budget was seen as being in the red through the forecast period to 2028.

A primary budget surplus was originally targeted for 2020, but it has repeatedly been pushed back due to a bulging cost of welfare to support the aging population and fiscal stimulus to pull Japan out of two decades of deflation and stagnation.

The government has now pledged to balance a primary budget by the fiscal year end to March 2026.

This fiscal year’s budget spending reached a record 101.5 trillion yen ($935.05 billion) including 2 trillion yen in steps to ease a pain from a planned sales tax.

Next fiscal year’s budget is also expected to exceed 100 trillion yen for a second straight year, highlighting the difficulty in curbing fiscal spending. It features 4.4 trillion yen in spending for measures to promote Abe’s growth strategy.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe Japan economy Tokyo budget

Huawei still number two smartphone seller despite US sanctions

WASHINGTON: Huawei remained the number two global smartphone vendor in the past quarter despite tough US sanctions imposed on the Chinese technology giant, market trackers said Wednesday.
The Chinese firm managed to boost its sales even as the overall market declined, remaining on the heels of sector leader Samsung and ahead of US-based Apple.
According to Strategy Analytics, overall global smartphone sales fell 2.6 percent to 341 million units in the April-June period, but showed signs of stabilizing after several quarters of declines.
Samsung increased its market share to 22 percent, helped by a seven percent rise in handset sales, with growth seen in the mid-range and entry segments. The South Korean giant stayed ahead of Huawei, which was at 17 percent, and Apple at 11 percent of the market.
“Huawei surprised everyone and grew its global smartphone shipments by eight percent annually,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.
“Huawei surged at home in China during the quarter, as the firm sought to offset regulatory uncertainty in other major regions such as North America and Western Europe.”
The research firm estimated that Apple, which released its results this week without details on unit shipments, saw an eight percent drop in iPhone sales in the quarter.
“Apple is stabilizing in China due to price adjustments and buoyant trade-ins, but other major markets such as India and Europe remain challenging for the expensive iPhone,” said Woody Oh, director at Strategy Analytics.
A separate report by Counterpoint Research offered similar findings, showing Samsung, Huawei and Apple in the three top spots as overall sales fell.
Analyst Tarun Pathak at Counterpoint said however the US ban on technology sales to Huawei will have an impact in the coming months.
“The effect of the ban did not translate into falling shipments during this quarter, which will not be the case in the future,” Pathak said.
“In the coming quarters, Huawei is likely to be aggressive in its home market and register some growth there, but it will not be enough to offset the decline in its overseas shipments. This will further lead to the decline of the overall smartphone market in 2019.”
The surveys indicated Chinese makers Xiaomi and Oppo holding the fourth and fifth spots, largely due to sales in their home markets.
According to Counterpoint, the combined global smartphone market share of Chinese majors Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme reached 42 percent, the highest it has ever been.

Topics: Huawei US sanctions China

