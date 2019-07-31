You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves
﻿

Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves

Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, reported second quarter net profits slumping by over half as a trade row builds between Seoul and Tokyo. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
0

Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves

  • Tech giant pins hopes on folding phone as chip demand weakens
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
0

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics warned that Japanese curbs on the export of chip-making materials was blurring its outlook on Wednesday, and said it would delay a plan to return money to shareholders due to “significant new challenges.”

The South Korean tech giant also posted a 56 percent plunge in June-quarter profit as an oversupply of memory chips continued to weigh down prices.

The profit decline and uncertain outlook overshadowed the company’s optimism that the chip market had bottomed out and would start to recover in the second half. Samsung shares were down almost 3 percent, underperforming the broader market.

“In addition to already high uncertainties caused by prolonged global trade conflicts, the external environment regarding our component business has recently come under significant new challenges,” Robert Yi, Samsung’s head of investor relations, said on an earnings call.

“As a result, we no longer believe it is possible to reasonably predict or forecast our free cash flow for 2018 through 2020,” Yi added.

Like other global tech companies, Samsung has been hurt by a tensions between the US and China, and an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea is likely to pressure third-quarter results.

Outlook from the chip leader is closely watched by investors as a barometer of demand for smartphones and other electronics, as well as servers that process massive amounts of data.

The company will be flexible about memory-chip production, Samsung said on a post-earnings call. Smaller South Korean rival SK Hynix, which also has warned of possible disruption in its chip manufacturing due to the Japanese curbs, said it would cut investment and production to curtail supply.

Samsung, also the world’s biggest smartphone maker, said its mobile business remained weak. Its stock, which has gained 20 percent so far this year, fell 2.6 percent in early trade.

The firm projected that inventories of NAND chips — which provide long-term data storage — had started to come down significantly and said server customers were also buying more DRAM chips from the second quarter. DRAM chips provide devices with temporary workspaces and allow them to multi-task.

An output halt at Japan’s Toshiba Memory last month due to a power outage briefly tightened NAND supplies.

“Server demand is expected to increase gradually as customers adjust their inventory levels and resume purchasing, while PC demand is also likely to expand,” Samsung said in a statement, referring to DRAM demand.

Operating profit in Samsung’s chip business, its biggest earner, plunged 71 percent over the past twelve months. Quarterly profit, meanwhile, was down 42 percent from a year ago, weighed by slower sales of flagship models and increased marketing expenses.

Samsung is betting that two high-end mobile product launches in the second half — including its first foldable device — will revive profit, but weakness in the global smartphone market is likely to limit any upside.

Global smartphone shipments fell 3 percent in the second quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics, while Samsung boosted shipments by 6.7 percent and stayed on top of its competitors with a 22 percent overall market share.

Arch rival Apple Inc. on Tuesday reported another quarter of lower iPhone sales but boosted overall revenue thanks to the rising contribution from content services such as music and apps, which Samsung lacks.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phone will go on sale from September in selected markets. Analysts say headlines about glitches with sample Folds will dampen consumer excitement around the launch.

Topics: Samsung Samsung Electronics Seoul Japan samsung galaxy

Related

0
Corporate News
Samsung Galaxy Fold ready for launch in September
Special 0
Business & Economy
South Korea-Japan trade feud engulfs tech giant Samsung

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

  • Watchdog reassures unsecured creditors of defunct private equity group there are no plans to dilute their interests
Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the emirate’s main financial regulator, is not certain that it can enforce payment of the record $314 million fine it imposed on two entities at the heart of the collapse of private equity group Abraaj.

In response to questions from Arab News, the DFSA, the watchdog for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) where some of the Abraaj business was registered, said: “Abraaj Capital and Abraaj Investment Management (AIM) are still in provisional liquidation so the question of whether the DFSA will ever recover any of the fines imposed on them is not clear, for the time being.”

The DFSA indicated that the huge fine — by far the largest it has  imposed in its 15 year history — was partly meant to prevent further cases like Abraaj.

The firm — once the biggest emerging market private equity investor in the world, with assets of $14 billion — collapsed last year after “serious wrongdoing” in two of its business units.

“The purpose of imposing a fine is not only to punish the offenders but also to deter others by indicating the seriousness of the misconduct and the consequences if others commit similar wrongdoing,” the DFSA said.

The authority recognized that such a big financial penalty might take cash away from investors who are trying to recover some of their funds from Abraaj entities. “The DFSA is conscious of its duty to protect the direct and indirect users of DIFC financial services, which includes investors in the Abraaj funds.

“We would not take any action that conflicted with that duty. We do not wish to dilute the interests of unsecured creditors in the liquidation of the companies, particularly the interests of the investors in Abraaj funds,” the DFSA said.

Abraaj’s liquidators have already sold some of the firm’s assets, and are in negotiations to sell more, in order to repay some investors.

FASTFACT

Abraaj was the Middle East’s largest private equity group before its collapse.

When it announced the fines earlier this week, the DFSA said: “Before taking any further action to enforce payment of the fines, the DFSA will consider the firms’ circumstances at that time and the corresponding implications of enforcing the fines for fund investors.”

Some financial experts have questioned the wisdom of imposing such a big penalty on a firm that is effectively bankrupt. Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, tweeted after the fine was announced: “Is there any money left to pay the fine? Hopefully this draws a line under the whole saga.”

However, it looks certain that the Abraaj scandal, which dealt a blow to Dubai’s reputation as a financial hub, will continue to reverberate. Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj, and five other former executives of the company are facing criminal action in the US on fraud charges in relation to the collapse. Naqvi is fighting a bid to have him extradited from London to the US to face the charges.

The DFSA fined AIM, a company registered in the Cayman Islands, $299 million for deceiving investors, misusing investor money and carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC. It fined Abraaj Capital, a DIFC firm licensed by the DFSA, $15 million for not keeping adequate capital and lying to the regulator.

DFSA officials have argued that their job of supervising Abraaj activities was made more difficult because many of its operations were in other jurisdictions, like the Cayman Islands.

In its recent Business Plan 2019/20 the DFSA set out what is called “areas of greater focus” for the future.

“These include the corporate governance of regulated firms, together with business models where firms have entities in different jurisdictions, which includes intensifying our review of regulated firms with significant unregulated activities,” it said.

Asked whether there were any investigations currently under way comparable to the ongoing Abraaj probe the DFSA said: “We cannot comment on current investigations.”

Bryan Stirewalt, the DFSA chief executive, said the alleged crimes were “pervasive and persistent” at Abraaj.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” he added.

Topics: Dubai Abraaj Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) DFSA

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai’s DFSA regulates first peer to peer lender
0
Business & Economy
Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

Latest updates

Carlos Cruz-Diez — the artist who left a special mark on Jeddah
0
Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response
0
Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid
0
Benzema hat trick in 5-3 win helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
0
Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.