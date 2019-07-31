You are here

  • Home
  • Airbus profit rise beats forecasts, but delivery challenges expected
﻿

Airbus profit rise beats forecasts, but delivery challenges expected

Airbus is facing industrial delays at a a new expanded plant in Germany. (Reuters)
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
0

Airbus profit rise beats forecasts, but delivery challenges expected

  • Airbus is the manufacturer of the A380, the world’s biggest passenger plane
Updated 31 July 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: Airbus posted stronger-than-expected core second-quarter earnings, led by the switch to efficient new single-aisle jets, and maintained its profit forecast for the year while warning of delivery challenges in the second half.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 72 percent to €1.98 billion ($2.2 billion), led by a more-than-twofold rise at the main Airbus commercial planemaking arm. Revenues rose 23 percent to €18.32 billion.

Analysts were on average forecasting adjusted quarterly operating income of €1.774 billion on revenues of €17.824 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Airbus is trying to overcome industrial delays at a newly expanded plant in Hamburg, Germany, which is responsible for enhanced cabins for the in-demand A321neo, the largest version of the planemaker’s best-selling single-aisle family.

Airbus said it was looking at options to increase the share of the A321neo in the wider A320neo family.

“The second half of the year in terms of deliveries and in particular free cash flow continues to be challenging,” Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

Airbus is nonetheless on course to be the world’s largest planemaker in 2019 as US rival Boeing faces a longer-than-expected grounding of its 737 MAX, ordered by worldwide regulators in March in the wake of two fatal accidents.

Boeing last week posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the grounding crisis.

Airbus took €75 million in new charges in the second quarter, related to the cost of winding down its A380 superjumbo program after deciding to scrap output due to weak demand.

Air France-KLM on Tuesday announced plans to retire the world’s largest jetliner to concentrate on smaller models like the A350, which Airbus said was on track to break even this year after “good progress” in reducing costs.

Airbus took €90 million in other charges including compliance costs as it pursues a four-year-old investigation into the use of middlemen in aircraft and other sales. The company said in its accounting notes that it was too early to assess liability for potential fines or other lawsuits.

The European company warned formally for the first time of damage to deliveries and finances if the US goes ahead with plans to imposes tariffs on European planes as part of a long-running transatlantic trade dispute over subsidies.

Airbus said it continued to support a negotiated solution.

Topics: Airbus Airbus A380

Related

0
Business & Economy
Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
0
Business & Economy
Airbus to launch new A321 with nearly 200 orders: sources

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

  • Watchdog reassures unsecured creditors of defunct private equity group there are no plans to dilute their interests
Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the emirate’s main financial regulator, is not certain that it can enforce payment of the record $314 million fine it imposed on two entities at the heart of the collapse of private equity group Abraaj.

In response to questions from Arab News, the DFSA, the watchdog for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) where some of the Abraaj business was registered, said: “Abraaj Capital and Abraaj Investment Management (AIM) are still in provisional liquidation so the question of whether the DFSA will ever recover any of the fines imposed on them is not clear, for the time being.”

The DFSA indicated that the huge fine — by far the largest it has  imposed in its 15 year history — was partly meant to prevent further cases like Abraaj.

The firm — once the biggest emerging market private equity investor in the world, with assets of $14 billion — collapsed last year after “serious wrongdoing” in two of its business units.

“The purpose of imposing a fine is not only to punish the offenders but also to deter others by indicating the seriousness of the misconduct and the consequences if others commit similar wrongdoing,” the DFSA said.

The authority recognized that such a big financial penalty might take cash away from investors who are trying to recover some of their funds from Abraaj entities. “The DFSA is conscious of its duty to protect the direct and indirect users of DIFC financial services, which includes investors in the Abraaj funds.

“We would not take any action that conflicted with that duty. We do not wish to dilute the interests of unsecured creditors in the liquidation of the companies, particularly the interests of the investors in Abraaj funds,” the DFSA said.

Abraaj’s liquidators have already sold some of the firm’s assets, and are in negotiations to sell more, in order to repay some investors.

FASTFACT

Abraaj was the Middle East’s largest private equity group before its collapse.

When it announced the fines earlier this week, the DFSA said: “Before taking any further action to enforce payment of the fines, the DFSA will consider the firms’ circumstances at that time and the corresponding implications of enforcing the fines for fund investors.”

Some financial experts have questioned the wisdom of imposing such a big penalty on a firm that is effectively bankrupt. Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, tweeted after the fine was announced: “Is there any money left to pay the fine? Hopefully this draws a line under the whole saga.”

However, it looks certain that the Abraaj scandal, which dealt a blow to Dubai’s reputation as a financial hub, will continue to reverberate. Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj, and five other former executives of the company are facing criminal action in the US on fraud charges in relation to the collapse. Naqvi is fighting a bid to have him extradited from London to the US to face the charges.

The DFSA fined AIM, a company registered in the Cayman Islands, $299 million for deceiving investors, misusing investor money and carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC. It fined Abraaj Capital, a DIFC firm licensed by the DFSA, $15 million for not keeping adequate capital and lying to the regulator.

DFSA officials have argued that their job of supervising Abraaj activities was made more difficult because many of its operations were in other jurisdictions, like the Cayman Islands.

In its recent Business Plan 2019/20 the DFSA set out what is called “areas of greater focus” for the future.

“These include the corporate governance of regulated firms, together with business models where firms have entities in different jurisdictions, which includes intensifying our review of regulated firms with significant unregulated activities,” it said.

Asked whether there were any investigations currently under way comparable to the ongoing Abraaj probe the DFSA said: “We cannot comment on current investigations.”

Bryan Stirewalt, the DFSA chief executive, said the alleged crimes were “pervasive and persistent” at Abraaj.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” he added.

Topics: Dubai Abraaj Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) DFSA

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai’s DFSA regulates first peer to peer lender
0
Business & Economy
Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

Latest updates

Carlos Cruz-Diez — the artist who left a special mark on Jeddah
0
Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response
0
Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid
0
Benzema hat trick in 5-3 win helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
0
Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.