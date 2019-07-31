You are here

  • Home
  • Three charged in France for plotting ‘terrorist’ killing
﻿

Three charged in France for plotting ‘terrorist’ killing

French security forces have thwarted a potential terrorist attack. Above, soldiers on patrol in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Three charged in France for plotting ‘terrorist’ killing

  • The group, who met in prison, had considered attacking a prison guard
  • The three suspects, two of whom are currently behind bars, were charged but deny the claims
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Three men, including two already serving jail sentences, were charged for alleged involvement in a “terrorist criminal conspiracy” over a failed plot to kill a person, a source close to the case said Wednesday.
The three men — including one man who had been jailed for spending six months in Syria in 2014 with a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda — had not yet decided on a specific target, the source told AFP.
But they had considered attacking a prison guard, the source said, confirming a report in the newspaper Le Parisien.
“It was a project, we were not on a particularly high level of risk,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, adding that “intelligence has worked well.”
The three suspects — aged 27, 31 and 42 — were charged on Friday and deny the claims, the source said.
According to Le Parisien, the mastermind of the group was the 27-year-old who had been jailed for being an “apologist for terrorism.”
He had been transferred to at least three different prisons and it was during those transfers that he met the other two suspects, the newspaper reported.
In recent months, two guards have been assaulted in prisons in the northwest of France, one by a prisoner convicted of terrorism and the other by a radicalized detainee.
Of some 71,000 prisoners in France, about 500 are either awaiting trial or already convicted for acts of terrorism.
A further 1,100 common-law prisoners are being monitored for radicalization, according to official figures.

Topics: France terrorism

Related

0 photos
World
Strasbourg suspect: violent criminal on France terror watchlist
0
World
Belgian court sentences last Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam to 20 years in jail

Four inmates suffocated to death en route from site of Brazil prison massacre

Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

Four inmates suffocated to death en route from site of Brazil prison massacre

  • The four dead inmates were all believed to belong to the same gang faction and had fought side by side during Monday’s clash
  • The confrontation involved members of the Comando Classe A gang, little known outside Para, and inmates from the rival Comando Vermelho, which hails from Rio de Janeiro
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

SAO PAULO: Four inmates in northern Brazil were suffocated to death on Tuesday as they were being transported from a violent prison where 57 others were killed on Monday in an orgy of gang-related bloodletting, authorities said.
Brazil has struggled for years to contain prison violence, amid a ballooning prison population that now ranks as the world’s third highest. Prisons are overcrowded and staffing is short, with rival gangs often vying for effective control of the facilities.
Authorities in the northern state of Para said on Wednesday the four dead inmates were all believed to belong to the same gang faction and had fought side by side during the Monday clash, in which over a dozen were decapitated.
The mass killing sparked widespread outrage in Brazil, and prison authorities said the violence had caught them by surprise with no intelligence suggesting an imminent confrontation, underscoring that prison violence is far from being controlled.
As part of the response, state authorities in Para said they would move some of the prison’s most dangerous inmates to different facilities, in an attempt to alleviate overcrowding and prevent further violence. But it was during one such transfer, in a truck carrying 30 prisoners in four separate holding cells, that the four inmates were killed on Tuesday.
Prison workers only found their bodies, all showing signs of suffocation as the cause of death, when the truck arrived at a new facility, Para’s State Secretary for Public Security and Social Defense, said in a statement.
It gave no further details and state officials did not respond to follow up questions. The state said the matter is under investigation.
Monday’s clash involved members of the Comando Classe A gang, little known outside Para, which set fire to a cell containing inmates from the rival Comando Vermelho, which hails from Rio de Janeiro and has expanded deep into northern Brazil.
Brazil’s notorious gangs have been linked to bank heists, drug trafficking and gun-running, with jailed kingpins presiding over criminal empires via smuggled cellphones.

Topics: Brazil prison riot

Related

0
World
At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot
0
World
60 inmates killed, many beheaded, in Brazil riot

Latest updates

Three charged in France for plotting ‘terrorist’ killing
0
Onslaught in Syria may spark humanitarian disaster: UN
0
Homegrown fashion emerges in troubled Somalia
0
Four inmates suffocated to death en route from site of Brazil prison massacre
0
Hundreds protest in Sudan city against killings of students
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.