﻿

Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards

Ronaldo and Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award announced on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2019
AP
GENEBA: Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award announced Wednesday. US forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award.

Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.

Also in the list were Ajax players Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have since joined Barcelona and Juventus, respectively, along with former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Luka Modric, who won the award last year after leading Croatia to the World Cup final, was not on the list.

Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d’Or but skipped this year’s World Cup, was also nominated.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham.

US coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women’s soccer.

Three finalists in each category — best male player, best female player, best coach in men’s soccer and best coach in women’s soccer — will be announced before the ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23. The winners will be voted by national team coaches and captains, selected media and online fan voting.

Benzema hat trick in 5-3 win helps lift gloom at Real Madrid

  • ‘We’ll have a good season,’ says coach Zinedine Zidane
MUNICH: French striker Karim Benzema scored a hat trick as Real Madrid defeated Fenerbahce 5-3 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday which temporarily lifted the summer gloom which has engulfed the Spanish giants and coach Zinedine Zidane.

However, problems remain for Real as they have now conceded 16 goals in just five friendly matches.

They faced their Turkish opponents having been defeated by Tottenham 1-0 on Tuesday in the first match of a four-team event which also features German champions Bayern Munich.

“We are going to find the solutions, we are going to work. I stand by my players and I know that we are going to make progress and that we will have a very good season,” said Zidane whose team had been left bruised by a humiliating 7-3 defeat by city rivals Atletico in a friendly in the US last week.

“Nobody likes conceding three goals but we have scored five. For us, this is a positive victory.”

Zidane’s preparations for the new season have also been overshadowed by the saga of Gareth Bale’s future at the club.

The Welsh star was left out of the Spanish side’s squad for the two matches in Munich after his planned transfer to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, who had offered the Welshman a three-year-deal worth £1 million ($1.1 million) a week, broke down.

