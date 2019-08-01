You are here

﻿

Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the third One-Day International cricket match against Bangladesh. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh

Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

COLOMBO: Angelo Mathews scored 87 runs Wednesday to inspire Sri Lanka to their first One-Day International series sweep in more than three years, defeating Bangladesh by 122 runs in the third and final match.

Sri Lanka’s last sweep was a 2-0 series win at in Ireland in June 2016.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made 294 for eight in 50 overs, riding on the innings of Mathews. He was well backed by Kusal Mendis who made 54. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (46) and Kusal Perera (42) also made useful contributions.

Fast-medium bowler Soumya Sarkar took three for 56 while Shafiul Islam had three for 68 for Bangladesh.

Sarkar also shone with the bat, top scoring with 69 runs, but a dismal show from the other batsmen resulted in Bangladesh being dismissed for 172 runs with 14 overs to spare.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando opened batting for Sri Lanka but their stand did not last long when Fernando, who top scored with 82 runs in the second match, was out for six runs, trapped LBW by seamer Shafiul Islam. Karunaratne and No. 3 batsman Kusal Perera shared 83 runs for the second wicket in 95 balls before Karunaratne (46) was caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim trying to scoop left-arm spinet Tailjul Islam.

Perera departed soon caught behind by Rahim off pace bowler Rubel Hossain, leaving Sri Lanka 98 for three.

Mathews joined Mendis and the pair steadied the Sri Lankan innings sharing 101 runs for the fourth wicket off 121 balls. Mendis mistimed a slow ball from Sarkar and was caught near the boundary by Sabbir Rahman for 54 runs. That was his 16th ODI half-century.

Mathews made 87 runs in 90 balls including eight boundaries and a six. He made good dropped chances on 32 and 63 to reach his second successive half-century score in the series and the 40th of his career.

Sri Lanka scored 106 runs in the last 10 overs with Dasun Shanaka scoring 30 off 14 deliveries including two sixes and two boundaries.

Bangladesh started their chase poorly, losing captain Tamim Iqbal with just four runs on the board in the second over. Tamim, who had scored zero and 19 in the previous two matches of the series, departed for two runs caught behind by Perera off fast bowler Kasun Rajitha.

Anamul Haq and Sarkar added 25 runs for the second wicket before Anamul, who hit two consecutive fours against Rajitha, skied a third for a catch to Fernando.

In-form Mushfiqur Rahim, who made two half-centuries in the series including an unbeaten 98 in the second match, was out for 10 caught at slip by Mendis off seamer Shanaka.

With wickets falling regularly, Bangladesh was never in the game thereafter. Shanaka took three for 27 while Lahiru Kumara and Rajitha took two wickets apiece. 

The match was dedicated to Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Topics: Sri Lanka Bangladesh

Related

0
Sport
Record-breaker Cook leads England to Sri Lanka series win
Sport
New Zealand sweeps Bangladesh series

Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards

Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards

Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

GENEBA: Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award announced Wednesday. US forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award.

Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.

Also in the list were Ajax players Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have since joined Barcelona and Juventus, respectively, along with former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Luka Modric, who won the award last year after leading Croatia to the World Cup final, was not on the list.

Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d’Or but skipped this year’s World Cup, was also nominated.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham.

US coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women’s soccer.

Three finalists in each category — best male player, best female player, best coach in men’s soccer and best coach in women’s soccer — will be announced before the ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23. The winners will be voted by national team coaches and captains, selected media and online fan voting.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Megan Rapinoe FIFA

Related

0
Sport
No favorite in Argentina-Brazil semifinal, says Messi
0
Sport
Ronaldo becomes first player to win Europe’s top 3 leagues

Latest updates

Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards
0
Iraqis linked to Iran use money-laundering scam to beat US sanctions
0
What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Day-flying Moths
0
When the Kaaba’s Kiswa came from Egypt
0
With UAE’s support, Yemen’s war victims get a healing touch in India
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.