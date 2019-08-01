You are here

﻿

Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response

Emergency response is just a click away with the link-up between SRCA and geocoding app what3words. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response

  • The what3words app divides the globe into 3 x 3 square meters giving each one a unique three-word address
Updated 11 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has teamed up with a global location technology company in a bid to speed up potentially life-saving emergency response times in the run-up to Hajj.

Announcing its link-up with the geocoding app, what3words, the medical services provider said the system would help to accurately pinpoint people in need of assistance.

The partnership, launched ahead the Hajj pilgrimage season, will enable callers to use three-word addresses via the free app to describe the precise location of an incident.

Callers without the app will be sent a text message from the SRCA call room containing a link to a three-word address map and will then be asked to read the words on the screen.

Eng. Abdullelah Al-Taweel, the SRCA’s director general of information communication technology, said the app would add precision to the process of identifying locations for dispatch operations and would enhance the accuracy of the infrastructure in operations rooms which used numerous GPS tools and apps to aid emergency cases in the Kingdom, especially during Hajj season.

One of the most advanced systems in the world for emergency operations, the what3words app divides the globe into 3 x 3 square meters giving each one a unique three-word address. It is available for iOS and Android devices or by web browser, and works offline too, making it ideal for use in areas with unreliable data connection.

The three-word address format is also consistent anywhere in the world, and available in 36 languages, including Arabic, English, French and Indonesian.

Chris Sheldrick, CEO for what3words, said that needing urgent help and not being able to easily describe where you are could be very distressing for the person involved and difficult for emergency services, but today people nearly always had a mobile phone on them. “We need to use the tools at our disposal to improve public services and potentially save lives,” he added.

“What3words and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority encourage everyone to download the app to make sure they are ready to quickly share accurate location information, should the worst happen.”

Alex Fragero, the international markets director for what3words, told Arab News that the system was already used effectively in the UK and had saved lives by locating those in need, such as hostages, who did not know where they were, lost children and people involved in rural road accidents.

He described an incident in which a woman and child had become trapped upside-down in their crashed car and had called police for help. “They were totally unable to explain where they were. The police sent them the link and they opened the map site upside-down and read the three words out and they were able to be responded to,” said Fragero.

What3words began operations in Saudi Arabia in 2017 and is now accepted across a number of platforms including Easy Taxi, Virgin Megastore, Shop & Ship, and Abdul Latif Jameel, and will soon be utilized by the Saudi tourism sector to help give directions to visitors traveling in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent prepares for Hajj season
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent implements program to serve pilgrims

When the Kaaba’s Kiswa came from Egypt

Updated 56 min 8 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamma
Rawan Radwan
0

When the Kaaba’s Kiswa came from Egypt

  • For centuries, every year during Hajj the silk cover for the Kaaba arrived on a camel's back from Egypt
  • The passage of the Mahmal carrying the Kiswa through hundreds of miles of desert was an integral part of Hajj
Updated 56 min 8 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamma Rawan Radwan
0

CAIRO, JEDDAH: For centuries, every year during Hajj the Kiswa for the Kaaba arrived on a camel’s back all the way from Cairo to Makkah, following a precarious journey inside a ceremonial litter known as the Mahmal.

From the reign of Al-Zahir Bebrus until the era of King Fuad of Egypt in the 1920s, the passage of the Mahmal through hundreds of miles of barren desert was an integral part of Hajj.

Residents of Cairo would be dazzled by the celebrations marking the Mahmal’s departure. Egyptians knew that the production and transportation of the Kiswa was an honor given only to them by a succession of sultans and caliphs. Research conducted by Doris Behrens-Aboseif of the University of Munich has traced the origin of the Mahmal to Shajarat Al-Durr, wife of As-Salih Ayyub, the last Egyptian sultan of the Ayyub dynasty (13th century). 

Other researchers say the tradition of the Mahmal began in the 14th century during Fatimid rule.

According to Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, professor of Islamic history at Cairo University, during the era of Ottoman Gov. Muhammad Ali Pasha and his children, celebrations centered on the Mahmal convoy began about a month before Hajj.

Dar Al-Khoronfosh, a workshop set up in the early 19th century in Cairo’s Al-Gamaleya district, had been selected for the task of making the Kiswa. That role lasted until 1962.

A triangular dome embroidered in gold, silver or silver gilt wires and colorful silk appliques preserved the Mahmal’s precious cargo. It was adorned with the name of the caliphate, sultan or pasha on the side, and a verse from the Qur’an on the front of the Mahmal’s cover.

Before the start of the journey, streets and shops were ceremonially decorated as the Mahmal convoy toured Cairo for three days. 

The camel carrying the Kiswa was accompanied by a caravan of camels lugging supplies and pilgrims’ luggage, alongside soldiers who guarded the procession all the way to Hijaz.

Sufi worshippers would walk just behind the Mahmal, beating drums and holding aloft banners, accompanied by clowns known as Afarit Al-Mahmal. The occasion was a major annual event, with Cairo’s governor and his deputy or their representative in attendance.

In Cairo’s Castle Square, soldiers would line up with their weapons on the arrival of the invitees: Renowned scientists, royals, dignitaries, merchants, and senior officials of the khedive’s office.

The official ceremony was followed by the firing of 21 rounds of artillery and the playing of the anthem of the khedive, who would stand and salute.

After that, the convoy’s leader followed behind the Mahmal in his horse along with his successor.

According to Ibrahim, the Kiswa procession toured Mohammed Ali Street and the Selah market, then headed to Bab Zuwailah Road and parts of old Cairo, and ended at Al-Hussain Mosque.

The actual journey to Makkah began with the Mahmal convoy’s departure from Cairo in the direction of the Red Sea and onward to the city of Suez, where ships docked at the port welcomed the cavalcade of pilgrims, soldiers and camels.

Once Hajj had been completed, the Mahmal returned to Cairo bearing the Kaaba’s used Kiswa.

The fabric was typically cut into pieces and distributed to nobles and princes. Some of these pieces can still be found in the tombs of royal family members, where their presence is regarded as a form of blessing.

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Steeped in history: The Kaaba’s cover Kiswa
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor hands over Kiswa to Al-Shaibi

Latest updates

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid
0
Benzema hat trick in 5-3 win helps lift gloom at Real Madrid
0
Mathews leads Sri Lanka to series sweep against Bangladesh
0
Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards
0
Iraqis linked to Iran use money-laundering scam to beat US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.