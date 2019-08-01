You are here

Prince Khaled inaugurates 5G service in Makkah

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha launch the fifth-generation (5G) network service in Makkah on Wednesday. (SPA)
SPA
SPA
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal launched the fifth-generation (5G) network service with the minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Sawaha.

This is the second phase of the Smart Hajj initiative, which aims to provide innovative services to pilgrims through different digital platforms.

Al-Sawaha submitted a detailed report listing the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s preparations and the new programs for this year’s Hajj season. The report found that the Communications and Information Technology Commission and telecommunications companies have strengthened the network to aid pilgrims visiting the holy sites. 

He also reviewed the operational plan for the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, as well as technical preparations.

Al-Sawaha said that the launch of 5G technology in Makkah will create 37 stations distributed in the central region and in the holy sites. To achieve the highest degrees of coverage and speed, 4G networks will be available to enrich the digital experience for pilgrims.

He said that the 5G network comes within the framework of the ICT sector, and is supported by the efforts of all relevant government agencies and private sector organizations.

The launch of the Smart Hajj initiative’s second stage is an extension of the ministry’s innovative efforts made during last year’s season.

The efforts included quality services such as a training platform to instruct those who wish to assist pilgrims, a virtual reality platform to help foreign pilgrims perform their rituals, and a smartphone platform to allow pilgrims to download applications.

Carlos Cruz-Diez — the artist who left a special mark on Jeddah

RIYADH: The passing of Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez was a sad moment for the global art world — and for the Saudi art scene in particular. As a pioneer in kinetic and optical art, his work has been displayed in some of the world’s most prestigious museums, such as the Tate Modern in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Broad Museum in Los Angeles. 

But his last artwork before his death was put on display in Jeddah. 

Hosting Cruz-Diez’s last piece in the city’s Historical District, one of the Kingdom’s most treasured cultural sites, was an honor for the Kingdom and a testament to the flourishing of arts and culture in the country. It highlights the cultural significance of the area, putting it on par with major international art destinations that have hosted Cruz-Diez’s works.

The artwork, titled “Crosswalks,” is a collaborative piece that allows visitors and residents to engage with the artist’s work and experience the city in a unique way.

Cruz-Diez participated in several other art exhibitions and initiatives in the Kingdom, including Athr Gallery’s “Through the Spectrum” exhibition, leaving a special mark on the Kingdom’s nascent visual arts sector.

Cruz-Diez’s legacy will live on, as that of a pioneer and an innovator in kinetic and optical art. The Saudi arts scene owes him a debt of gratitude for his contributions to promoting and elevating visual arts in the Kingdom.

