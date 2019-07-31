Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris, governor of the Saudi Grains Organization

Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris has been governor of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) since August 2015. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of mills companies in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Al-Faris held several positions at SAGO, including deputy director general for operations and maintenance, assistant director general for import, and manager of the transportation and shipping division.

He also supervised the technical training programs at the organization, and the preparation of international companies in order to participate in importing wheat tenders of the organization.

He also participated in the US-Saudi Business Opportunities Forum in Los Angeles in 2013, the Saudi-French Business Opportunities Forum in Paris in 2013, and the sixth Russian Grain Union conference for grain trade in 2011.

Al-Faris has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh (1988) and an advanced diploma in handling and storage of grain from the University of North Dakota, US (1991).

Recently, Al-Faris inspected the preparations and readiness of the organization’s branches and mills companies in Makkah to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

He was briefed on all plans for the Hajj season to provide all needs of the market with wheat and flour to ensure the provision of bread and other flour products for pilgrims.

Al-Faris urged everyone to dedicate efforts to increase the level of readiness to serve Hajj pilgrims.