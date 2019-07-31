You are here

Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris, governor of the Saudi Grains Organization

Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris
  • Al-Faris has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from King Saud University
  • Al-Faris inspected the preparations and readiness of the organization’s branches and mills companies in Makkah to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season
Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris has been governor of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) since August 2015. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of mills companies in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Al-Faris held several positions at SAGO, including deputy director general for operations and maintenance, assistant director general for import, and manager of the transportation and shipping division.

He also supervised the technical training programs at the organization, and the preparation of international companies in order to participate in importing wheat tenders of the organization.

He also participated in the US-Saudi Business Opportunities Forum in Los Angeles in 2013, the Saudi-French Business Opportunities Forum in Paris in 2013, and the sixth Russian Grain Union conference for grain trade in 2011. 

Al-Faris has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh (1988) and an advanced diploma in handling and storage of grain from the University of North Dakota, US (1991).

Recently, Al-Faris inspected the preparations and readiness of the organization’s branches and mills companies in Makkah to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

He was briefed on all plans for the Hajj season to provide all needs of the market with wheat and flour to ensure the provision of bread and other flour products for pilgrims.

Al-Faris urged everyone to dedicate efforts to increase the level of readiness to serve Hajj pilgrims.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Who's Who

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) announced the highly anticipated second edition of its annual Tanween creativity season on Wednesday.

The second edition, set to take place at Ithra during October, will host international speakers and guests who will deliver talks, seminars, workshops and panels to aspiring professionals from the Kingdom and the region.

Similar to the inaugural 2018 edition, Tanween’s second year will feature interactive art installations, exhibitions, activities and special education and entertainment lineups for family visitors of all ages and interests.

FASTFACT

• In its first edition, Tanween drew more than 64,000 visitors and 4,600 students from Saudi Arabia and beyond to engage with 53 international speakers and 36 talks.

With program offerings aimed at professionals of all levels, curious learners, entrepreneurs as well as family audiences, Tanween connects visitors with world-class speakers, experts, specialists and innovators across different industries from around the globe to introduce creative concepts.

Commenting on Tanween 2019, Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi, said: “Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement. By bridging Saudi talent with a global community of experts, the initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent and delivers impact to a generation of young learners and creatives.

“In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces. As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

