Exchange of fire on Gaza border kills Palestinian, wounds 3 Israel soldiers

Tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces across the fence fall amongst Palestinian protesters demonstrating along the border near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on July 19, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
Exchange of fire on Gaza border kills Palestinian, wounds 3 Israel soldiers

  • There has been tension along the Gaza border since regular protests and clashes erupted there in March 2018
  • The protests have declined in intensity recently after a truce brokered by UN officials and Egypt
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian who crossed the Gaza border into Israel overnight shot at Israeli troops, drawing return fire in an incident that left the Palestinian dead and three Israeli soldiers wounded, the army said Thursday.
An Israeli tank also targeted a Hamas military post during the incident, Israel’s military said in a statement.
It said an army officer was moderately wounded and two soldiers were lightly injured by the Palestinian’s shooting in the area of the southern Gaza Strip.
There has been tension along the Gaza border since regular protests and clashes erupted there in March 2018.
At least 297 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza or the border area by Israeli fire since then, the majority during demonstrations and clashes.
Seven Israelis have been killed.
The protests have declined in intensity recently after a truce brokered by UN officials and Egypt.
Under the truce Israel agreed to take steps to ease aspects of its blockade on Gaza, which is ruled by Islamist movement Hamas.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Libya unity govt protests at 'untruths' in UN report

Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report

  • Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli
  • Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
TRIPOLI: Libya’s Government of National Accord has protested at what it said were “untruths” in UN envoy Ghassan Salame’s latest report on the conflict in the North African country.
Fayed Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized GNA which is based in Tripoli, summoned Salame on Wednesday “to deliver a protest note over untruths” in his report to the United Nations Security Council, it said.
Salame, in a videoconference on Monday, raised the alarm over “the increasing frequency of attacks on Mitiga,” the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport.
“Several of these attacks have come perilously close to hitting civilian aircraft with passengers on board,” he said.
Salame urged “the authorities in Tripoli to cease using the airport for military purposes and for the attacking forces to halt immediately their targeting of it.”
Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli between GNA forces and fighters of military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.
Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital on April 4, according to the World Health Organization.

