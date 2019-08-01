You are here

Indonesia says probing report of death of pregnant woman in Syrian camp

An internal security patrol escorts women, reportedly wives of Daesh group fighters, in the Al-Hol camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on July 23, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 August 2019
Reuters
Indonesia says probing report of death of pregnant woman in Syrian camp

  • Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have gone to join Daesh
  • Those who survived the conflict are mostly being held in camps in Syria
Updated 01 August 2019
Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia is investigating a report that a pregnant Indonesian woman who had joined Daesh died after allegedly being beaten and tortured in a refugee camp in Syria, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said.
Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have gone to join Daesh and those who survived the conflict are mostly being held in camps in Syria under Kurdish authorities.
The Indonesian government has floated plans to repatriate citizens from the war-torn country, and enrol them in deradicalization programs, but concerns remain they may bring violent, extremist ideology or combat skills with them.
Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry, said the embassy in Damascus was trying to verify a report carried in the Kurdish Hawar news agency that the woman, who was reportedly six months pregnant, had been beaten to death in the Al-Hol camp, which is home to thousands of refugees.
“The conflict and armed violence in Syria makes the verification process harder and complex,” he told Reuters in a text message.

Topics: Syria Indonesia Daesh

0
0
US watching Tehran 'very closely' after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects

Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
US watching Tehran ‘very closely’ after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects

  • The US described the waivers as “continued restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program”
  • The waiver announcement came as Washington imposed sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it was extending waivers for three civilian nuclear projects in Iran, despite Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.
“This is a short 90 day extension,” said White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, a champion of the hawkish policy toward Tehran.
“We are watching those nuclear activities very, very closely, they remain under daily scrutiny,” he told Fox Business.
The projects include the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Arak heavy water reactor, which has been modified under the supervision of the international community to render it impossible to produce plutonium for military use, and the Fordow fuel enrichment plant.
The State Department downplayed the move, as it did when it last granted an extension in May, describing the waivers as “continued restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program.”
“The action today will help preserve oversight of Iran’s civil nuclear program, reduce proliferation risks, constrain Iran’s ability to shorten its ‘breakout time’ to a nuclear weapon, and prevent the regime from reconstituting sites for proliferation-sensitive purposes,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
In reality, the move extends exemptions for the three Iranian civil nuclear projects, the State Department confirmed to AFP.
There was a debate in President Donald Trump’s administration about these exemptions, with hawks saying that after Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it would have been logical to stop them in order to further increase the pressure on Tehran.
But the more moderate line has prevailed for the moment, so as not to upset the other signatories to the 2015 deal — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
The 2015 agreement promised that world powers would assist Iran in developing civilian nuclear energy — the clerical regime’s stated goal for its atomic program.
The waiver announcement came as Washington imposed sanctions Wednesday on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Topics: Iran US iran sanctions

