Yemen’s president, officials discuss peace process efforts

DUBAI: Yemen’s President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi stressed the importance of unifying efforts to achieve financial and economic security in the country, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Hadi emphasized the necessity of enhancing resources in coordination with the financial authorities to aid the recovery of the economy in a meeting with the governor and deputy governor of Yemen’s central bank.

“With the cooperation of nationals and support from the brotherly members of the Saudi-led Coalition, we will get over all the difficulties and proceed to building a new federal Yemen,” said Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Hadhrami said that the government is keen to help the peace process succeed and to support the efforts of the United Nations.

Al-Hadhrami discussed the updates on the peace process and the Stockholm agreement with German Charge D’Affairs to Yemen, Yann Crowzer.

Yemen’s government is keen to implement the agreement on the exchange of prisoners on the principle of “all for all”, Al-Hadhrami added.

It is unacceptable to leave innocent people in the Houthi prisons, he said.

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian who crossed the Gaza border into Israel overnight shot at Israeli troops, drawing return fire in an incident that left the Palestinian dead and three Israeli soldiers wounded, the army said Thursday.
An Israeli tank also targeted a Hamas military post during the incident, Israel’s military said in a statement.
It said an army officer was moderately wounded and two soldiers were lightly injured by the Palestinian’s shooting in the area of the southern Gaza Strip.
There has been tension along the Gaza border since regular protests and clashes erupted there in March 2018.
At least 297 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza or the border area by Israeli fire since then, the majority during demonstrations and clashes.
Seven Israelis have been killed.
The protests have declined in intensity recently after a truce brokered by UN officials and Egypt.
Under the truce Israel agreed to take steps to ease aspects of its blockade on Gaza, which is ruled by Islamist movement Hamas.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

