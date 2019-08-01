Yemen’s president, officials discuss peace process efforts

DUBAI: Yemen’s President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi stressed the importance of unifying efforts to achieve financial and economic security in the country, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Hadi emphasized the necessity of enhancing resources in coordination with the financial authorities to aid the recovery of the economy in a meeting with the governor and deputy governor of Yemen’s central bank.

“With the cooperation of nationals and support from the brotherly members of the Saudi-led Coalition, we will get over all the difficulties and proceed to building a new federal Yemen,” said Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Hadhrami said that the government is keen to help the peace process succeed and to support the efforts of the United Nations.

Al-Hadhrami discussed the updates on the peace process and the Stockholm agreement with German Charge D’Affairs to Yemen, Yann Crowzer.

Yemen’s government is keen to implement the agreement on the exchange of prisoners on the principle of “all for all”, Al-Hadhrami added.

It is unacceptable to leave innocent people in the Houthi prisons, he said.