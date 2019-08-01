US envoy slams Germany after reluctance on Hormuz mission

You are here

﻿

Relations between the United States and Germany have soured since US President Donald Trump took office. (File/AFP)
Reuters
BERLIN: The US ambassador to Germany launched a scathing attack on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government on Thursday for its reluctance to join a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Europe’s biggest economy must assume more global responsibility.
Relations between the United States and Germany have soured since US President Donald Trump took office, due to disagreements on a range of issues from defense spending to trade tariffs, the NordStream 2 gas pipeline and Iran.
On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas ruled out German participation in a planned US-led naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz, close to Iran, after the US said it had made a formal request. He said Germany wanted to ease tensions with Iran and everything should be done to avoid an escalation.
Expressing frustration about that decision, Ambassador Richard Grenell said Germany had a duty to fulfil and told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper:
“Germany is the biggest economic power in Europe. This success brings global responsibilities.”
He said the United States had been trying to get support from Germany for weeks for the military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, and that while one minister spoke of looking at the requests, the foreign minister had rejected it.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had said in Brussels that Germany was “reviewing” the request, striking a softer tone than Maas.
On the front line of the Cold War, West Germany was one of the United States’ closest allies, embraced as a bulwark against Communism after the World War Two defeat of Nazi rule.
“America has sacrificed a lot to help Germany remain part of the West,” Grenell told the newspaper, adding Americans were paying huge sums for 34,000 soldiers to be stationed in Germany.
Grenell has courted controversy since arriving in Berlin last year with his outspoken views and criticism of Germany.
On another issue that has caused friction, a US Senate committee on Wednesday passed a bill to slap sanctions on companies, including several German firms, and individuals involved in building the NordStream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Indonesia says probing report of death of pregnant woman in Syrian camp

Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia is investigating a report that a pregnant Indonesian woman who had joined Daesh died after allegedly being beaten and tortured in a refugee camp in Syria, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said.
Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have gone to join Daesh and those who survived the conflict are mostly being held in camps in Syria under Kurdish authorities.
The Indonesian government has floated plans to repatriate citizens from the war-torn country, and enrol them in deradicalization programs, but concerns remain they may bring violent, extremist ideology or combat skills with them.
Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry, said the embassy in Damascus was trying to verify a report carried in the Kurdish Hawar news agency that the woman, who was reportedly six months pregnant, had been beaten to death in the Al-Hol camp, which is home to thousands of refugees.
“The conflict and armed violence in Syria makes the verification process harder and complex,” he told Reuters in a text message.

