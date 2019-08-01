You are here

  • Home
  • Britain to spend an extra $2.6bln on no-deal Brexit planning
﻿

Britain to spend an extra $2.6bln on no-deal Brexit planning

Boris Johnson said he will leave the EU without a deal if they don't agree to renegotiate Theresa May's deal. (File/AFP)
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

Britain to spend an extra $2.6bln on no-deal Brexit planning

  • Boris Johnson threatened to leave without a deal if EU refuses to renegotiate the deal
  • One of the most debated topics during Brexit is the Irish border backstop
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit by spending an extra $2.6 billion to make sure the country is ready to leave the European Union with or without a divorce deal at the end of October.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took power last week, has pledged to leave the trading bloc without an agreement in three months unless the EU agrees to renegotiate the deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May.
Ministers have warned that one of the most hotly contested elements of the divorce agreement — the Irish border backstop — will have to be struck out if there is to be a deal, something the EU has repeatedly said it won’t agree to.
In his first major policy announcement, new finance minister Sajid Javid said the extra money will fund a nationwide advertising campaign, ensure the supply of vital medicines, help Britons living abroad, and improve infrastructure around ports.
“With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union it’s vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready,” Javid said. “We want to get a good deal that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop. But if we can’t get a good deal, we’ll have to leave without one.”
Wrenching the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal means there would be no formal transition arrangement to cover everything from post-Brexit pet passports to customs arrangements on the Northern Irish border.
Many investors say a no-deal Brexit would send shock waves through the world economy, tip Britain into a recession, roil financial markets and weaken London’s position as the pre-eminent international financial center.
Supporters of Brexit say that while there would be some short-term difficulties, the disruption of a no-deal Brexit has been overplayed and that in the long-term, the United Kingdom would thrive if it left the European Union.
“Turbo-charged no-deal“
The finance ministry said the new money will “turbo-charge” no-deal preparations. Among other initiatives, 434 million pounds will be spent to ensure vital supplies of medicines and medical products can be brought into the country, including hiring additional freight capacity, warehousing and stockpiling.
To get people and businesses ready for a no-deal Brexit, 138 million pounds will be spent on one of the biggest peacetime advertising campaigns and provide extra consular support for citizens living overseas.
A total of $416.9 million will be spent on new border and customs operations, including hiring an extra 500 border force officers and doubling the support for customs agents to help companies fill in customs declarations.
The finance ministry also said a further $1.21 billion will be available for government departments and the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to improve their readiness.
This means the government has in total allocated $7.6 billion to prepare for a no-deal exit, including $5 billion of funding for this financial year.
Javid’s predecessor Philip Hammond, who opposed leaving the EU without a divorce deal, was accused by Brexit supporters of failing to spend enough money to get Britain ready for a no-deal Brexit, undermining its negotiating position with Brussels.
The main opposition Labour party branded the spending an “appalling waste of tax-payers’ cash” because the majority of lawmakers in parliament had made clear their intention to block an exit without a withdrawal agreement.
“This government could have ruled out no deal, and spent these billions on our schools, hospitals, and people,” said John McDonnell, the party’s finance chief.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak said more detail on the government’s spending plans would be given at a spending review and fiscal event later in the autumn.

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

Dubai regulator admits it may not get record Abraaj fine paid

  • Watchdog reassures unsecured creditors of defunct private equity group there are no plans to dilute their interests
Updated 01 August 2019
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the emirate’s main financial regulator, is not certain that it can enforce payment of the record $314 million fine it imposed on two entities at the heart of the collapse of private equity group Abraaj.

In response to questions from Arab News, the DFSA, the watchdog for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) where some of the Abraaj business was registered, said: “Abraaj Capital and Abraaj Investment Management (AIM) are still in provisional liquidation so the question of whether the DFSA will ever recover any of the fines imposed on them is not clear, for the time being.”

The DFSA indicated that the huge fine — by far the largest it has  imposed in its 15 year history — was partly meant to prevent further cases like Abraaj.

The firm — once the biggest emerging market private equity investor in the world, with assets of $14 billion — collapsed last year after “serious wrongdoing” in two of its business units.

“The purpose of imposing a fine is not only to punish the offenders but also to deter others by indicating the seriousness of the misconduct and the consequences if others commit similar wrongdoing,” the DFSA said.

The authority recognized that such a big financial penalty might take cash away from investors who are trying to recover some of their funds from Abraaj entities. “The DFSA is conscious of its duty to protect the direct and indirect users of DIFC financial services, which includes investors in the Abraaj funds.

“We would not take any action that conflicted with that duty. We do not wish to dilute the interests of unsecured creditors in the liquidation of the companies, particularly the interests of the investors in Abraaj funds,” the DFSA said.

Abraaj’s liquidators have already sold some of the firm’s assets, and are in negotiations to sell more, in order to repay some investors.

FASTFACT

Abraaj was the Middle East’s largest private equity group before its collapse.

When it announced the fines earlier this week, the DFSA said: “Before taking any further action to enforce payment of the fines, the DFSA will consider the firms’ circumstances at that time and the corresponding implications of enforcing the fines for fund investors.”

Some financial experts have questioned the wisdom of imposing such a big penalty on a firm that is effectively bankrupt. Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, tweeted after the fine was announced: “Is there any money left to pay the fine? Hopefully this draws a line under the whole saga.”

However, it looks certain that the Abraaj scandal, which dealt a blow to Dubai’s reputation as a financial hub, will continue to reverberate. Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj, and five other former executives of the company are facing criminal action in the US on fraud charges in relation to the collapse. Naqvi is fighting a bid to have him extradited from London to the US to face the charges.

The DFSA fined AIM, a company registered in the Cayman Islands, $299 million for deceiving investors, misusing investor money and carrying out unauthorized activities in the DIFC. It fined Abraaj Capital, a DIFC firm licensed by the DFSA, $15 million for not keeping adequate capital and lying to the regulator.

DFSA officials have argued that their job of supervising Abraaj activities was made more difficult because many of its operations were in other jurisdictions, like the Cayman Islands.

In its recent Business Plan 2019/20 the DFSA set out what is called “areas of greater focus” for the future.

“These include the corporate governance of regulated firms, together with business models where firms have entities in different jurisdictions, which includes intensifying our review of regulated firms with significant unregulated activities,” it said.

Asked whether there were any investigations currently under way comparable to the ongoing Abraaj probe the DFSA said: “We cannot comment on current investigations.”

Bryan Stirewalt, the DFSA chief executive, said the alleged crimes were “pervasive and persistent” at Abraaj.

“We will pursue the persons or entities who perpetrated this activity, including those who allowed this to happen through major corporate governance breaches, to the full extent of our powers,” he added.

Topics: Dubai Abraaj Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) DFSA

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai’s DFSA regulates first peer to peer lender
0
Business & Economy
Regulator imposes its largest fine ever over Abraaj saga

Latest updates

Britain to spend an extra $2.6bln on no-deal Brexit planning
0
US envoy slams Germany after reluctance on Hormuz mission
0
Yemen’s president, officials discuss peace process efforts
0
Indonesia says probing report of death of pregnant woman in Syrian camp
0
Exchange of fire on Gaza border kills Palestinian, wounds 3 Israel soldiers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.