You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi attack on military parade kills dozens in Yemen’s Aden
﻿

Houthi attack on military parade kills dozens in Yemen’s Aden

Yemeni security forces carrying a body at the scene of a missile attack on a military camp west of Yemen's government-held second city Aden. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Houthi attack on military parade kills dozens in Yemen’s Aden

  • Two separate attacks killed and wounded dozens in Aden
  • One claimed by the Houthis and the other believed to be by militants
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Two separate attacks in Aden - one claimed by the Houths - killed and wounded dozens on Thursday, security sources reported.

A Reuters witness saw nine bodies on the ground after an explosion hit a military camp belonging to the Yemeni Security Belt forces backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is a member of the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis.
The attack killed at least 32 people, a medical and a security source told Reuters. Medecins Sans Frontieres tweeted that tens of wounded were hospitalised.

Soldiers screamed and ran to lift the wounded and place them on trucks. Red berets lay on the ground in pools of blood.
The Houthi's official channel Al Masirah TV said the group had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the parade, which it described as being staged in preparation for a military move against provinces held by the movement.

The parade “was being used to prepare for an advance on Taiz and Dalea”, Masirah cited a Houthi military spokesman as saying.

A pro-government military source and security sources said a commander, Brigadier General Muneer al-Yafee, a leading figure of the southern separatists, was among those killed.
"The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place at Al Jalaa military camp in Buraiqa district in Aden," the Reuters witness said. "A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of the commander."
Yafee had just stepped off the stage to greet a guest when the explosion took place. Flags of the former South Yemen and those of leading coalition members were fluttering as the military band was waiting for its cue to start playing.

In a separate attack in another district of Aden on Thursday, an explosives-laden car blew up at a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood, killing three soldiers.

Sources say at least 20 people were wounded, including three civilians.

The bomber drove into the police station’s gates shortly before the morning police lineup before the start of the workday.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters and the witnesses declined to identify themselves for fear of reprisals.

It was not clear if the incidents were related. Previous car attacks in Yemen have been carried out by militant groups like Al-Qaeda.

In February last year, twin suicide bombings claimed by Daesh hit a base of an Aden counter-terrorism unit, killing five people, including a child.
Five months later, two people were killed when an attacker blew himself in the city.

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which has been at war with the Houthis since 2015. 

(With Agencies)

Topics: Yemen Aden

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Baker Bee offers simple yet decadent brownies
0
Saudi Arabia
Houthis target Saudi civilian facility in Najran with explosives-laden drone

Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report

Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
0

Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report

  • Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli
  • Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Government of National Accord has protested at what it said were “untruths” in UN envoy Ghassan Salame’s latest report on the conflict in the North African country.
Fayed Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized GNA which is based in Tripoli, summoned Salame on Wednesday “to deliver a protest note over untruths” in his report to the United Nations Security Council, it said.
Salame, in a videoconference on Monday, raised the alarm over “the increasing frequency of attacks on Mitiga,” the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport.
“Several of these attacks have come perilously close to hitting civilian aircraft with passengers on board,” he said.
Salame urged “the authorities in Tripoli to cease using the airport for military purposes and for the attacking forces to halt immediately their targeting of it.”
Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli between GNA forces and fighters of military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.
Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital on April 4, according to the World Health Organization.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike
0
Middle-East
Airstrike on Libyan hospital leaves 5 dead, say officials

Latest updates

Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report
0
Sudan army commander says bank security forces killed protesting children
0
Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq
0
US watching Tehran ‘very closely’ after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects
0
Houthi attack on military parade kills dozens in Yemen’s Aden
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.