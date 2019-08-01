CAIRO: A top Sudanese army commander said a security force assigned to guard a bank in El-Obeid was responsible for killing protesting children in the city on Monday, the official SUNA news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.
At least six people were killed at a rally in El-Obeid, 400 km southwest of Khartoum, at least four of whom were children.
They were killed when security forces broke up a student protest in the city, opposition-linked doctors said. The teenagers were rallying against fuel and bread shortages, residents said.
Sudan army commander says bank security forces killed protesting children
