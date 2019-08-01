You are here

Sudan army commander says bank security forces killed protesting children

At least six people, four of whom were children, were killed during a rally in Al-Obeid. (File/AFP)
  • Four out of the six people killed in the rally were children
  • Doctors aligned with opposition said the people died when security forces broke up student protests
CAIRO: A top Sudanese army commander said a security force assigned to guard a bank in El-Obeid was responsible for killing protesting children in the city on Monday, the official SUNA news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.
At least six people were killed at a rally in El-Obeid, 400 km southwest of Khartoum, at least four of whom were children.
They were killed when security forces broke up a student protest in the city, opposition-linked doctors said. The teenagers were rallying against fuel and bread shortages, residents said.

Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

  • Daesh has not claimed responsibility for neither of the attacks
  • Security officials call the area where Daesh have regrouped in Iraq in as the “triangle of death”
TIKRIT/SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: At least seven members of Iraq’s security forces were killed and 16 wounded overnight in two separate attacks by Daesh militants, police said on Thursday.
Three members of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and two policemen were killed in an attack in the Sayed Gharib area north of Salahuddin province’s Dujail district, 50 km north of Baghdad, late on Wednesday, police said.
The PMF is an umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shiite militias that formally report to Iraq’s prime minister.
Separately, a mortar attack against Kurdish forces in Kola Jawi village of Sulaimaniya province’s Kalar district at midnight killed two members of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government’s Asayish internal security forces and wounded 14, an Asayish source said.
Daesh has not claimed responsibility for either attack.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017, but the hard-line Sunni militants have since switched to hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the Baghdad government.
They have regrouped in the Hamrin mountain range in the northeast, which extends from Diyala province, on the border with Iran, crossing northern Salahuddin and southern Kirkuk province, an area security officials call a “triangle of death.”

