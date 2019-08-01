You are here

EU to work with Zarif despite US sanctions

Zarif has been a major part in talks with foreign powers about the Iranian nuclear deal. (File/AFP)
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.
The decision Wednesday was the latest blow by President Donald Trump to the 2015 international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, which Brussels has been trying to salvage.
“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.
“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin said.
The US government announced Wednesday it was freezing any of Zarif’s assets in the United States or that are controlled by US entities, adding it also will curtail his international travel.
Trump last year pulled out of a 2015 deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama, EU powers, China and Russia aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.
The EU has been trying to salvage the deal ever since.
Zarif has been at the heart of complex talks with foreign capitals over Iran’s nuclear power industry, which Tehran says is peaceful, but Washington and regional allies including Israel insist is cover for a secret weapons program.
But a senior Trump administration official said that Zarif’s diplomatic image — bolstered by his fluent English, self-effacing humor and background as a US-educated academic — was false.

Topics: Iran EU Iran nuclear deal

US watching Tehran 'very closely' after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects

US watching Tehran 'very closely' after renewing waivers for Iran civil nuclear projects

  • The US described the waivers as “continued restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program”
  • The waiver announcement came as Washington imposed sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister
WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it was extending waivers for three civilian nuclear projects in Iran, despite Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.
“This is a short 90 day extension,” said White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, a champion of the hawkish policy toward Tehran.
“We are watching those nuclear activities very, very closely, they remain under daily scrutiny,” he told Fox Business.
The projects include the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Arak heavy water reactor, which has been modified under the supervision of the international community to render it impossible to produce plutonium for military use, and the Fordow fuel enrichment plant.
The State Department downplayed the move, as it did when it last granted an extension in May, describing the waivers as “continued restrictions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program.”
“The action today will help preserve oversight of Iran’s civil nuclear program, reduce proliferation risks, constrain Iran’s ability to shorten its ‘breakout time’ to a nuclear weapon, and prevent the regime from reconstituting sites for proliferation-sensitive purposes,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
In reality, the move extends exemptions for the three Iranian civil nuclear projects, the State Department confirmed to AFP.
There was a debate in President Donald Trump’s administration about these exemptions, with hawks saying that after Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it would have been logical to stop them in order to further increase the pressure on Tehran.
But the more moderate line has prevailed for the moment, so as not to upset the other signatories to the 2015 deal — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
The 2015 agreement promised that world powers would assist Iran in developing civilian nuclear energy — the clerical regime’s stated goal for its atomic program.
The waiver announcement came as Washington imposed sanctions Wednesday on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Topics: Iran US iran sanctions

