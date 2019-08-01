You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli missile hits Quneitra countryside in Syria
﻿

Israeli missile hits Quneitra countryside in Syria

An Israeli missile hit a village in the Quneitra countryside in Syria's southwest near the frontier between the two countries on Thursday, Syrian state media said. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israeli missile hits Quneitra countryside in Syria

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: An Israeli missile hit a village in the Quneitra countryside in Syria's southwest near the frontier between the two countries on Thursday, Syrian state media said.
State news agency SANA described it as "an Israeli attack" that caused only material damages.
During Syria's eight-year war, Israel has carried out strikes in Syria which it says have targeted regional arch rival Iran and Tehran's ally Hezbollah.

Topics: Israel Syria Quneitra

Related

0
Middle-East
Onslaught in Syria may spark humanitarian disaster: UN
0
Middle-East
Israel jails Palestinian lawyer over shootings

Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report

Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
0

Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report

  • Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli
  • Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital
Updated 01 August 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Government of National Accord has protested at what it said were “untruths” in UN envoy Ghassan Salame’s latest report on the conflict in the North African country.
Fayed Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized GNA which is based in Tripoli, summoned Salame on Wednesday “to deliver a protest note over untruths” in his report to the United Nations Security Council, it said.
Salame, in a videoconference on Monday, raised the alarm over “the increasing frequency of attacks on Mitiga,” the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport.
“Several of these attacks have come perilously close to hitting civilian aircraft with passengers on board,” he said.
Salame urged “the authorities in Tripoli to cease using the airport for military purposes and for the attacking forces to halt immediately their targeting of it.”
Mitiga has closed several times over the past four months because of a battle for Tripoli between GNA forces and fighters of military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.
Nearly 1,100 people have been killed since Haftar launched the offensive against the capital on April 4, according to the World Health Organization.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike
0
Middle-East
Airstrike on Libyan hospital leaves 5 dead, say officials

Latest updates

UN nuclear watchdog seeks fast choice of new head
0
Israeli missile hits Quneitra countryside in Syria
0
EU to work with Zarif despite US sanctions
0
Libya unity govt protests at ‘untruths’ in UN report
0
Sudan army commander says bank security forces killed protesting children
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.