UN nuclear watchdog seeks fast choice of new head

The IAEA board said the new director will assume office no later than January 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
VIENNA: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog wants to appoint a new director general in October, shortening its selection process at a time of dangerous geopolitical frictions between Iran and the West.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano died last month, requiring a new leader at a time of global anxiety over the implications of last year’s US pullout of a 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.
The 35-nation board of governors last week named Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta to head the agency temporarily.
Applications for the permanent post must be in by Sept. 5, the IAEA said on Thursday.
“The Board expects to appoint a Director General in October 2019 and, in any case, envisages that the person appointed will assume office no later than 1 January 2020,” it said.
That is an ambitious schedule for the 171-nation agency, which normally needs several months to agree on a candidate.
It reflects the urgency for stability at the helm of the IAEA at a time when President Donald Trump has reimposed US sanctions on Iran, and the fate of the 2015 deal, which the UN body has been overseeing, is unclear.
Russia’s Vienna-based diplomatic mission to international organizations tweeted that the modified procedure reflected “extraordinary circumstances and should not be considered a precedent.”
Some diplomats see Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, as a likely new director general and he confirmed on Wednesday he would run for the job.
The board’s candidate for the four-year post must be approved by the IAEA’s general conference, which next meets from September 16-20.
Japanese diplomat Amano, who died aged 72 and had been expected to step down early because of illness, had held the position since 2009, through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran and a vain push for the IAEA to return to North Korea.

EU to work with Zarif despite US sanctions

Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AFP
EU to work with Zarif despite US sanctions

  • EU said they will do that to maintain diplomatic channels
  • US said they are freezing Zarif’s assets in US and will limit his international travels
Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.
The decision Wednesday was the latest blow by President Donald Trump to the 2015 international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, which Brussels has been trying to salvage.
“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.
“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin said.
The US government announced Wednesday it was freezing any of Zarif’s assets in the United States or that are controlled by US entities, adding it also will curtail his international travel.
Trump last year pulled out of a 2015 deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama, EU powers, China and Russia aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.
The EU has been trying to salvage the deal ever since.
Zarif has been at the heart of complex talks with foreign capitals over Iran’s nuclear power industry, which Tehran says is peaceful, but Washington and regional allies including Israel insist is cover for a secret weapons program.
But a senior Trump administration official said that Zarif’s diplomatic image — bolstered by his fluent English, self-effacing humor and background as a US-educated academic — was false.

