Makkah’s King Abdullah Medical City performs 163 heart operations on pilgrims in July

The King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah performed 163 heart operations on Hajj pilgrims in July.
  • The operations included 160 cardiac catheterization procedures and three open-heart surgeries
RIYADH: The King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah performed 163 heart operations on Hajj pilgrims in July.
The operations included 160 cardiac catheterization procedures and three open-heart surgeries.
The executive management of the city said that the heart center had made preparations to ensure that it is able to serve Hajj pilgrims and treat them in the best manner around the clock.

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces 2nd edition of Tanween cultural season

  • Tanween connects visitors with world-class speakers, experts, specialists and innovators across different industries from around the globe
DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) announced the highly anticipated second edition of its annual Tanween creativity season on Wednesday.

The second edition, set to take place at Ithra during October, will host international speakers and guests who will deliver talks, seminars, workshops and panels to aspiring professionals from the Kingdom and the region.

Similar to the inaugural 2018 edition, Tanween’s second year will feature interactive art installations, exhibitions, activities and special education and entertainment lineups for family visitors of all ages and interests.

• In its first edition, Tanween drew more than 64,000 visitors and 4,600 students from Saudi Arabia and beyond to engage with 53 international speakers and 36 talks.

With program offerings aimed at professionals of all levels, curious learners, entrepreneurs as well as family audiences, Tanween connects visitors with world-class speakers, experts, specialists and innovators across different industries from around the globe to introduce creative concepts.

Commenting on Tanween 2019, Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi, said: “Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement. By bridging Saudi talent with a global community of experts, the initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent and delivers impact to a generation of young learners and creatives.

“In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces. As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

