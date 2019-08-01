Makkah’s King Abdullah Medical City performs 163 heart operations on pilgrims in July

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah performed 163 heart operations on Hajj pilgrims in July.
The operations included 160 cardiac catheterization procedures and three open-heart surgeries.
The executive management of the city said that the heart center had made preparations to ensure that it is able to serve Hajj pilgrims and treat them in the best manner around the clock.
