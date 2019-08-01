Developing relations with Saudi Arabia Pakistan’s top priority, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday that it was his country’s top priority to strengthen its relations with the Kingdom, reported Radio Pakistan on Thursday.

According to an official handout circulated by the Prime Minister House, Khan offered his sincere condolences to the Saudi crown prince on the sad demise of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on telephone.

The eldest surviving son of the founder of Saudi Arabia, Prince Bandar’s funeral prayer was attended by thousands of people in Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Monday.

The prime minister also conveyed his gratitude to the crown prince for the Kingdom’s strong political and economic support to Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the closeness of the Pak-Saudi ties and reiterated their shared resolve to forge a stronger partnership covering all aspects of bilateral relations between their countries.

They also agreed to maintain close consultations on all issues of mutual interest.

The crown prince also invited the prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia after his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.