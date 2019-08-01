You are here

﻿

India’s ruling party expels lawmaker accused of rape

Women activists shout slogans during a protest demanding a fast-track probe into a highway accident that critically injured a woman who has accused a ruling BJP lawmaker of rape that led to his arrest last year, outside Uttar Pradesh House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP)
This picture taken on July 28, 2019, shows the wreckage of a car of Indian teenager who levelled rape allegations against BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, following a collision with a truck, near Raebareli in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (AFP)
Social activists hold placards as they take part in a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan calling for action in a rape case in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on July 30, 2019. (AFP)
Women hold candles during a vigil demanding justice for a woman who is fighting a rape case against a legislator of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2019. (Reuters)
NEW DELHI: A prominent politician in India was expelled from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday amid waves of public outrage after a deadly car crash left a woman who accused him of rape in critical condition.
The expulsion came after the BJP was criticized for not taking stern action against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the accused lawmaker from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Sengar is in jail awaiting trial and could not be reached for comment, but has previously denied the rape allegation.
The woman’s family accuses Sengar of plotting the Sunday crash that involved a speeding truck that had its number plate painted black. The woman and her lawyer were critically wounded and two of her relatives were killed. Police arrested the truck’s driver and owner.
The state police first described it as an accident, but on Wednesday the federal Central Bureau of Investigation said it had opened a case to look into murder and conspiracy allegations against the accused politician.
The family has claimed that they had been threatened by the accused politician’s associates multiple times.
King George’s Medical University doctors said Thursday that the woman remained unconscious and in critical condition with a head injury and multiple leg fractures.
India’s Supreme Court ordered the woman and her lawyer shifted from Uttar Pradesh to India’s capital for further treatment if the family members agreed. The court also directed the investigating agency to complete the probe into the crash within a week.

Topics: BJP India rape

UN nuclear watchdog seeks fast choice of new head

Updated 01 August 2019
Reuters
0

UN nuclear watchdog seeks fast choice of new head

  • The board named Cornel Feruta as a temporary head for the agency
  • Applications for the post will be accepted till September 5
Updated 01 August 2019
Reuters
0

VIENNA: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog wants to appoint a new director general in October, shortening its selection process at a time of dangerous geopolitical frictions between Iran and the West.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano died last month, requiring a new leader at a time of global anxiety over the implications of last year’s US pullout of a 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.
The 35-nation board of governors last week named Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta to head the agency temporarily.
Applications for the permanent post must be in by Sept. 5, the IAEA said on Thursday.
“The Board expects to appoint a Director General in October 2019 and, in any case, envisages that the person appointed will assume office no later than 1 January 2020,” it said.
That is an ambitious schedule for the 171-nation agency, which normally needs several months to agree on a candidate.
It reflects the urgency for stability at the helm of the IAEA at a time when President Donald Trump has reimposed US sanctions on Iran, and the fate of the 2015 deal, which the UN body has been overseeing, is unclear.
Russia’s Vienna-based diplomatic mission to international organizations tweeted that the modified procedure reflected “extraordinary circumstances and should not be considered a precedent.”
Some diplomats see Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, as a likely new director general and he confirmed on Wednesday he would run for the job.
The board’s candidate for the four-year post must be approved by the IAEA’s general conference, which next meets from September 16-20.
Japanese diplomat Amano, who died aged 72 and had been expected to step down early because of illness, had held the position since 2009, through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran and a vain push for the IAEA to return to North Korea.

Topics: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran

