Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss enhancing media cooperation in Islamabad

Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah meets Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at the headquarters of the Army General Command in Islamabad. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah meets Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser in Islamabad. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah meets Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on information and broadcasting. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah meets Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser in Islamabad. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss enhancing media cooperation in Islamabad

  • Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff said: “Pakistan appreciates the existing defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, our army stands with the Saudi armed forces”
  • He also expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud
Arab News
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss enhancing media cooperation.
Al-Shabanah also met with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on information and broadcasting.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and Pakistan in the media.
Al-Shabanah met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at the headquarters of the Army General Command in Islamabad.
Bajwa said: “Pakistan appreciates the existing defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, our army stands with the Saudi armed forces.”
He also expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.
The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser also met Al-Shabanah.
Qaiser praised the leadership role of King Salman in supporting regional security.
He praised the launch of the Makkah Route initiative at Islamabad International Airport and the brotherly gesture by the Kingdom to facilitate procedures for Pakistani pilgrims.
He noted the visit made by the crown prince earlier this year enhanced their bilateral relations.
Al-Shabanah stressed the keenness of Saudi Arabia and its leadership to promote cooperation with Pakistan.
He added that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the king, and the crown prince, pays great attention to its relationship with Pakistan, is eager to support the country and its people to be a successful and stable state and will always stand by them.
The members of the Pakistani National Assembly expressed their thanks to Saudi Arabia for always supporting Pakistan in all adversities and difficult times, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of social and economic development.
They also said that the relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom are in the interest of the Islamic nation and guarantee its unity and cohesion, while ensuring regional security and stability.
Earlier, Al-Malki held a reception at the Saudi House in Islamabad in honor of Al-Shabanah.

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom

Updated 30 July 2019
0

Tanzanian police arrest prominent investigative journalist, sparking fears for press freedom

Updated 30 July 2019
0
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian police said on Tuesday they had arrested a prominent investigative journalist and were looking into his citizenship in another case triggering concern over press freedom under President John Magufuli’s rule.
Erick Kabendera’s detention on Monday, by about half a dozen plainclothes police at his home on the outskirts of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, came despite a 2013 government probe concluding his citizenship was not an issue.
The city’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said the journalist was arrested after refusing to heed a summons.
“Kabendera has not been abducted ... he has been arrested by the Tanzania Police Force as part of an investigation into his citizenship,” he told reporters. “He is in safe hands.”
Police were working with the Immigration Department and would likely file criminal charges after the investigation, Mombosasa said, without giving more details.
Police sources said Kabendera’s family allegedly originated from a neighboring country and he did not follow proper procedures for naturalization.
Kabendera is a widely-respected freelance journalist who writes for several international publications.
One of his most recent articles was published by the East African newspaper on July 27 reporting a rift in Magufuli’s government with the headline “No end in sight as Tanzania’s ruling party CCM goes for ‘dissenters’.”

“As Tanzanian as can be“
Some Tanzanians took to social media to demand the release of the journalist and question the real motive for his arrest.
“I went to school with Kabendera ... he is as Tanzanian as one can and should be. Really guys ... really?” Carol Ndosi, a Dar es Salaam-based entrepreneur, wrote on Twitter.
Tanzania, a former British colony of 57 million people, has long been regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.
However, since Magufuli was elected in 2015, his administration has implemented draconian curbs including banning some newspapers, restricting opposition rallies and detaining dozens of activists. The 59-year-old has been nicknamed “The Bulldozer,” partly for his pugnacious management style.
He denies restricting media freedom.
New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was concerned about Kabendera’s safety.
“The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli’s Tanzania,” said Muthoki Mumo, the CPJ’s Sub-Saharan Africa representative.
Tanzania said earlier this month it did not know whether another journalist Azory Gwanda, who went missing two years ago while investigating murders of police and ruling party officials, was dead or alive.
“Tanzania journalists under attack,” Maria Sarungi Tsehai, a communications expert and social media activist, said on Twitter, calling Kabendera’s case an abduction.
Tanzania’s Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro told Reuters police followed all proper procedures

