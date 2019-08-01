Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss enhancing media cooperation in Islamabad

Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss enhancing media cooperation.
Al-Shabanah also met with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on information and broadcasting.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and Pakistan in the media.
Al-Shabanah met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at the headquarters of the Army General Command in Islamabad.
Bajwa said: “Pakistan appreciates the existing defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, our army stands with the Saudi armed forces.”
He also expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.
The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser also met Al-Shabanah.
Qaiser praised the leadership role of King Salman in supporting regional security.
He praised the launch of the Makkah Route initiative at Islamabad International Airport and the brotherly gesture by the Kingdom to facilitate procedures for Pakistani pilgrims.
He noted the visit made by the crown prince earlier this year enhanced their bilateral relations.
Al-Shabanah stressed the keenness of Saudi Arabia and its leadership to promote cooperation with Pakistan.
He added that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the king, and the crown prince, pays great attention to its relationship with Pakistan, is eager to support the country and its people to be a successful and stable state and will always stand by them.
The members of the Pakistani National Assembly expressed their thanks to Saudi Arabia for always supporting Pakistan in all adversities and difficult times, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of social and economic development.
They also said that the relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom are in the interest of the Islamic nation and guarantee its unity and cohesion, while ensuring regional security and stability.
Earlier, Al-Malki held a reception at the Saudi House in Islamabad in honor of Al-Shabanah.
