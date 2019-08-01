BP forms Chinese venture to build EV charging hubs

You are here

BP’s venture with Didi Chuxing will build up to 200 charging points in China by 2020. (Reuters)
  • The venture with BP will develop charging hubs for Didi’s drivers and the wider public
LONDON: BP said it would build a network of electric-vehicle charging hubs in China with China’s Didi Chuxing as the British firm bets on the world’s largest market for such cars to help profits during the transition from oil to cleaner fuels.

Retail services, such as convenience stores at petrol stations, have become a big revenue generator for oil majors such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell with profits often offsetting weakness in oil and gas production.

BP operates a fuels and convenience business across 18 countries with more than 18,700 sites. Didi, China’s biggest ride-hailing company, runs a mobile transportation platform, offering users app-based options including car-sharing.

Didi’s platform has 550 million users and more than 600,000 EVs run on it in China, BP said.

The venture with BP will develop charging hubs for Didi’s drivers and the wider public and add convenience stores in the near future, BP said in a statement.

The venture could build as many as 200 hubs with multiple charging points by the end of 2020, a BP spokesman said.

BP believes the venture can be scaled up to thousands of hubs across China to reach a leading market position with unmanned and remotely controlled sites, separate from BP’s roughly 700 retail sites in the country, the spokesman added.

“As the world’s largest EV market, China offers extraordinary opportunities,” BP’s downstream chief, Tufan Erginbilgic, said.

“The lessons we learn here will help us further expand BP’s advanced mobility business worldwide, helping drive the energy transition and develop solutions for a low-carbon world.”

China is the world’s largest EV market, with around 50 percent of battery electric vehicles globally.

In January, BP said it would invest in Chinese start-up PowerShare, which links EV drivers to charging points and helps power suppliers balance distribution.

With China targeting sales of more than 7 million EVs by 2025, the need to manage demand and distribution of power on the grid, particularly at times of peak demand, will be crucial.

Corporate investors from outside the auto industry are betting on electric vehicles, vying with automakers and suppliers to bankroll companies working on everything from advanced batteries to charging devices and all-new EVs.

In Europe, BP bought Britain’s top EV charging company Chargermaster last year, with the aim of linking the smaller firm’s services with BP petrol stations in the country.

  • Montreal-based engineering giant faces trial in Canada over Libya corruption charges
BENGALURU: SNC-Lavalin Group cut its dividend and reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a C$1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The company reduced its quarterly dividend to 2 Canadian cents per share from 10 Canadian cents per share, its second cut this year.

SNC-Lavalin withdrew its forecast for 2019 last week citing lower-than-expected results and said it would exit fixed-price contracts while it explores all options for its resources unit, including a sale.

Revenue from SNCL Projects, the company’s unit which will manage its exit from lump-sum turnkey construction contracts, fell about 36 percent to C$709.68 million, affected by projects in the Middle East and Canada.

The Montreal-based company, which announced a strategic review in June and named its Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards as interim CEO, has been pressured by corruption charges back home, poor business performance and trade challenges in Saudi Arabia and China.

SNC faces a trial in Canada over allegations that its former executives bribed Libyan officials to get contracts between 2001 and 2011. The company’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a settlement led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.12 billion ($1.6 billion), or C$12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$83.01 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped by nearly 10 percent to C$2.28 billion.

SNC, which in February forecast 2019 earnings of C$3 to C$3.20 per share, plans to reorganize its resources and infrastructure construction segments into a separate business following poor performance of the units.

The reorganization will allow the company to focus on its high-performing and growth areas, which will now be reported under SNCL Engineering Services, the company said last month.

SNC said it would also explore options, including a sale, for its resources segment, particularly its oil & gas business, and exit lump sum, turnkey contracts.

