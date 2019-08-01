You are here

BMW profits hit by higher costs, new tech spending

BMW is spending heavily on revamping factories as it looks to a future based on battery-powered and autonomous vehicles. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2019
AP
  • Carmaker looks to advance technologies to ‘master enormous challenges’
FRANKFURT: Luxury automaker BMW said that net profit fell 29 percent to €1.48 billion ($1.63 billion) in the second quarter from a year earlier, as profits were reduced by higher spending on revamping factories and on new technologies such as battery-only cars and smartphone-based services.
BMW spent €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) on research and development in the quarter, and invested €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in new plants to modernize production and prepare for new models. It also saw higher production costs from an increasing proportion of electric vehicles and higher raw materials prices. The company said it was able to increase its share in the key China market despite a shrinking overall market there.

The company and the auto industry as a whole are facing a double challenge: Make money selling conventional cars while sinking billions into new technologies such as battery-powered and autonomous cars, and new services that don’t necessarily involve car ownership such as car-sharing and ride-hailing apps.

The industry is also facing headwinds from the US-China trade conflict and from slower auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market. Tougher EU limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, are forcing carmakers to develop electric cars even though battery-only vehicles are only a small fraction of current industry sales due to higher prices and concerns about battery range. China is also pushing carmakers to include more electric and hybrid vehicles.

BMW, which is based in Munich, said that sales numbers and revenue increased in the April-June period despite declining global markets and that it was sticking with its profit forecast for the year. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 647,500 vehicles, helped by its BMW Brilliance joint venture in China. Revenues rose 2.9 percent to €25.7 billion.

BMW’s operating profit margin on vehicles was 6.5 percent for the quarter, down from 8.6 percent a year ago but leaving the company on target to achieve its forecast of 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent for the full year, a figure that was lowered by inclusion of a €1.4 billion set aside for EU anti-trust proceedings in the first quarter. Profitability remains below BMW’s long-term strategic aim for 8-10 percent. Nicolas Peter, chief financial officer, declined during a conference call with reporters to give a forecast for when the company might return to that level.

CEO Harald Krueger said that the company was “on course to meet our targets for the full year.” He said the company was consistently leveraging “new technologies to successfully master the enormous challenges facing our industry during this phase of transformation.” Krueger is leaving his post on Aug. 16 and will be succeeded by production chief Oliver Zipse.

SNC-Lavalin tumbles as Mideast project costs rise

Updated 01 August 2019
Reuters
  • Montreal-based engineering giant faces trial in Canada over Libya corruption charges
BENGALURU: SNC-Lavalin Group cut its dividend and reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a C$1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The company reduced its quarterly dividend to 2 Canadian cents per share from 10 Canadian cents per share, its second cut this year.

SNC-Lavalin withdrew its forecast for 2019 last week citing lower-than-expected results and said it would exit fixed-price contracts while it explores all options for its resources unit, including a sale.

Revenue from SNCL Projects, the company’s unit which will manage its exit from lump-sum turnkey construction contracts, fell about 36 percent to C$709.68 million, affected by projects in the Middle East and Canada.

The Montreal-based company, which announced a strategic review in June and named its Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards as interim CEO, has been pressured by corruption charges back home, poor business performance and trade challenges in Saudi Arabia and China.

SNC faces a trial in Canada over allegations that its former executives bribed Libyan officials to get contracts between 2001 and 2011. The company’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a settlement led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.12 billion ($1.6 billion), or C$12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$83.01 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped by nearly 10 percent to C$2.28 billion.

SNC, which in February forecast 2019 earnings of C$3 to C$3.20 per share, plans to reorganize its resources and infrastructure construction segments into a separate business following poor performance of the units.

The reorganization will allow the company to focus on its high-performing and growth areas, which will now be reported under SNCL Engineering Services, the company said last month.

SNC said it would also explore options, including a sale, for its resources segment, particularly its oil & gas business, and exit lump sum, turnkey contracts.

